Queen Elizabeth Addresses U.Ok. in Rousing VE Day Speech – Variety

Queen Elizabeth addressed the U.Ok. on Friday evening to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day — her second main televised speech in simply over a month.

In a pre-recorded message from Windsor Citadel that aired at 9 p.m. on BBC One, the Queen mentioned she spoke “on the similar hour” as her father, George VI, did on Might 8, 1945, when the Second World Warfare ended in Europe. Her speech held particular significance, coming at a time when the nation continues its battle towards the coronavirus.

“His message then was a salute to women and men at dwelling and overseas who sacrificed a lot,” mentioned the Queen. “The warfare had been a complete warfare. It had affected everybody. All had a component to play. In the beginning, the outlook appeared bleak; the top, distant; the end result, unsure. However we stored religion that the trigger was proper.”

The Queen continued: “By no means hand over, by no means despair: that was the message of VE Day.”

Referencing the nation’s present lockdown and the immense loss of life toll from coronavirus, she mentioned, “At the moment it could appear laborious we will’t mark this particular anniversary as we would need. As a substitute we bear in mind from our properties and doorsteps. However our streets should not empty. They’re crammed with the love and the care that we now have for one another.”

“After I have a look at our nation right now and what we’re keen to do to guard and help each other, I say with pleasure that we’re nonetheless a nation these courageous troopers, sailors and airmen would acknowledge and admire.”

The Queen’s tackle adopted a BBC primetime particular on VE Day, and comes at a weak time for the U.Ok., which has the second highest loss of life toll from coronavirus in Europe. Her speech in April, solely the fifth of its variety throughout her total reign, was seen by 24 million viewers, and ended with the phrases “We’ll meet once more” — a reference to Dame Vera Lynn’s bolstering warfare anthem “We’ll Meet Once more.”

On the finish of Friday’s tackle, Lynn’s anthem was once more performed, with the nation invited to sing alongside at dwelling.