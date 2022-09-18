Queen Elizabeth comes home, everything is messy and I am naked: the dreams of the English with the monarch who left

Queen Elizabeth. In the dreams of her subjects (here, when she was a young princess, at age 10)

In 1927, the year after the birth of Queen Elizabeth II, Virginia Woolf he expounded some ideas on the art of biography. The ideal, he wrote, should be to capture “that strange amalgamation of dream and reality, that perpetual marriage of granite and rainbow.” The grain of facts and the rainbow of personality: what did they do? and what were they like?

In the case of IsabelFor the better part of a century one of the world’s most famous people, most of the granite is a matter of public domain (although the patches will remain sealed for many years to come). Among the biographies The Queen Ben Pimlott’s sits at the top of the heap: a measured and rigorous biography of a historian, not just for royal observers.

First published in 1996, when, as he wrote Pimlott“royal stocks were at a low point,” has been updated regularly, most recently in 2012, the year of Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee, by which time even old punks like Vivienne Westwood were declaring her fans.

“The Queen”, the book by Ben Pimlott.

But the observation of the rainbow poses a problem: How to separate the personality from the mood of the public? I’m not sure – at least during Elizabeth’s lifetime – that it was possible to disentangle them. Half a century ago, however—and a generation after her reign—a short book turned the problem on its head.

Instead of worrying about the sovereign’s personality, Dreams About H.M. The Queen (1972) by Brian Masters treats her as a lens through which to examine the inner lives of her subjects. masters interviewed to a fringe of the British public – about a thousand people – asking them to describe any dreams they remembered having about the royal family. About a third were able to do so. Masters’ correspondents were from all walks of life. If there was one thing they had in common, other than dreaming of the queen, it was that hardly any of them had ever met her or had any reasonable expectation of doing so. The Isabel of her dreams- “Betty”as Masters prosaically called it, was a purely imaginary creation.

The result is a kind of collective dream diary, a tale of a national obsession. (Two national obsessions, in fact: Masters notes that almost half of the dreams of those surveyed involved having tea). Often the dream of the queen is a dream of anxiety: Betty arrives unannounced at the door, and the dreamer’s house is messy or the dreamer is naked. Sometimes he needs help, which allows the fantasy of rendering a service – lending him a hat; help her cross the street – which will be gratefully received. Sometimes, as in the example below, the idealization is somewhat charged, even slightly exciting. Masters tells the dream of a student:

“He was in a pub with the Queen and Prince Charles. The queen was dressed in gala, including the crown. It was his turn to buy a round, so he bought himself and the queen a pint, and a barley wine for Charles. After this the queen told him to check the Rolls Royce outside hers, and when he returned the queen had finished both hers and hers. So he said, ‘It’s time for us to go.’ The three got out of the Rolls, the queen took the wheel and drove off.

Dreams with the queen. The Masters book, with English testimonials.

I sincerely hope this dream has a sequel.

So the granite is there: it starts with Pimlott. And perhaps, in time, a lighter rainbow will begin to appear. But the funny and peculiar book of Masters manages to succeed registering something different. It is not a story, but a snapshot, recording the queen’s presence, the subliminal effect it had on many millions of people she never met.

In recent days it has been a cliché to comment that Elizabeth was a symbol. In fact, it was quite a dictionary of symbols. “The next time you dream of the queen,” Masters wrote, “ask yourself how you felt in the dream, how she treated you, how you behaved, what feeling was in your heart when you woke up.”

As the inadvertent messenger of unconscious of her subjects, she could be a giver of advice, a fulfiller of wishes, an alarm bell for stress. “In addition to all of her achievements and skills, SM The queen is an unofficial private psychiatrist… for a large number of her subjects.”Masters concluded. “She is the queen of the British psyche.” In this role, she can be irreplaceable.

* Dennis Duncan is Professor of English at University College London and author of “Index, A History of the.”

