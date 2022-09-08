Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision due to her fragile health

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth before receiving new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, on Tuesday (Jane Barlow via REUTERS)

The doctors of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are “concerned” about her health and recommended that she be placed under medical supervision at her Scottish castle in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace reported on Thursday.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance.”he claimed.

Thursday’s announcement comes a day after the monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and told him to rest.

The Palace said that despite everything the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral, where he has spent the summer.

His family was informed of the situationspecified the British agency PA. The Prince carlosthe heir to the throne, accompanies the monarch in Balmoral with his wife Camila; William the queen’s grandson, he joined them after traveling urgently. Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Welland his other two sons, the Duke of York Andrés and the Earl of Wessex Eduardo.

Harry y Meghan Marklewho are in the midst of a planned visit to the UK, they will also travel to Scotlandsaid a spokesman for the couple.

According to BBC, “The fact that the family is reunited at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the situation.”

The Queen’s health has deteriorated since Tuesday receiving Boris Johnsonwho tendered his resignation as prime minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, to whom he entrusted the formation of a Government. While he received the new prime minister she was photographed standing and smiling, although she used a cane the entire time.

The queen used a cane during Tuesday’s audiences with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (Jane Barlow via REUTERS/File)

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyleinterrupted a parliamentary address today to declare: “I know I speak for the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

“If there is anything else, we will inform the House”, he added.

the prime minister Liz Truss expressed the country’s concern over the news.

“The whole country is deeply worried on the Buckingham Palace lunchtime news,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts, and the thoughts of people across the UK, are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”.

The queen’s health has worsened since receiving Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday, whom she entrusted with the formation of a government. (Jane Barlow/REUTERS)

The Queen’s health has been heavily scrutinized over the past year prior to today’s announcement that she had been placed under medical supervision.

The big change in his health came last October, when Isabel canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and spent the night in hospital. Since then there have been several visits to the hospital but they have been on an outpatient basis. He was also experienced “episodic mobility problems” ongoing since last fall.

Precisely to avoid an uncomfortable transfer to Buckingham Palace, where the queen traditionally receives prime ministers, on Tuesday she was asked to Johnson y Truss who traveled to Balmoral for your audience.

Other recent key events that the Queen has attended due to mobility issues include the Thanksgiving Service of the Platinum Jubilee at St. Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing “discomfort” the day before.

The Queen visiting the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May. (Dan Kitwood/REUTERS/File)

However, in May the queen made a surprise visit to inaugurate a metro line with his name and toured the prestigious flower exhibition in the London neighborhood of Chelsea.

Isabel II96, has celebrated this year his Platinum Jubileewhich commemorated his 70 years on the thronea record in British history.

Keep reading:

The day the queen dies: “Operation London Bridge” was leaked, the official plan for Elizabeth ll’s funeral