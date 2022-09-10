Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

People left letters and flowers in Balmoral, Scotland (REUTERS / Russell Cheyne)

the funeral of the Queen isabel IIwho died on Thursday at the age of 96 in her Scottish castle at Balmoral, will take place on September 19 in Londonannounced this Saturday the royal palace.

The ceremony, which is expected to be attended by world leaders, will be held at 11:00 am (10:00 GMT) in Westminster Abbey, he said. King Carlos III declared a national holiday on that day.

A council of high dignitaries, known as the Ascension Councilofficially proclaimed this Saturday Charles III as the new monarch of the United Kingdom in succession from his mother.

In a solemn televised ceremony from the St James’s Palace in London in the presence of the entire political class, the current prime minister Liz Truss and his predecessors, Prince William and the queen consort Camila, the council signed and announced the proclamation of the new king.

“It is my most painful duty to announce the passing of my dear mother the Queen. I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I can say that the whole world, sympathizes with me for the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” he began his speech. Charles III.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96 at her Scottish castle in Balmoral, will take place on September 19 in London (REUTERS / Russell Cheyne)

“It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many towards my sister and brothers and as such, affection and support should be extended to our entire family in our loss. To all of us as a family,” she continued.

And he emphasized: “As for this kingdom and the great family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of permanent love and selfless service. My mother’s reign was unmatched in its length, dedication, and devotion.. Even when we grieve, we give thanks for this faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty that have now passed on to me.”.

People outside Windsor Castle (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

He then indicated that, “by assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example given to me in upholding constitutional government and seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these islands, and for Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world. In this purpose I know that I will be sustained by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called to be”.

“In all this I feel deeply encouraged by the constant support of my loving wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my will and intention to continue the tradition of hand over hereditary incomeincluding the crown estate, to the government, for the benefit of all in exchange for the sovereign subsidy that supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation.

And he concluded: “I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God”.

This was Carlos III’s first official act as head of state and is different from the coronation, a ceremony with great pomp and pageantry that is expected to take place in the coming months.

KEEP READING:

Despite the fact that she could not comment on politics, Elizabeth II always showed very marked positions

What will happen to the queen’s $500 million fortune after her death

The Queen’s tortuous relationship with Thatcher: “Indifferent, conflictive and socially divisive”

How Britain has changed since Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953