Queen Elizabeth’s Footman Diagnosed with Coronavirus (Report)

Coronavirus stays firmly within the royal orbit as one in all Queen Elizabeth’s footmen has reportedly examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The royal footman, who repeatedly walks the Queen’s canines and was in common contact with the monarch, is now in self-isolation after falling ailing with coronavirus, in response to British tabloid The Solar. The revelation comes simply days after the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, revealed he has additionally contracted the virus.

The footman has labored at Buckingham Palace for six years, however was promoted in 2019 to a job that includes taking meals to the Queen in addition to managing her put up. In response to experiences, the person noticed the monarch each day; nevertheless, it’s but unclear when he was recognized.

The Queen, who relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Citadel on March 19, is believed to have severely lowered her assist employees in current days, with most royal employees working at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Citadel and Sandringham now informed to work at home.

At 93 years previous, she can be a high-risk affected person if she contracts the sickness, as would her husband Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017 and has had quite a few well being issues lately.

Regardless of the cautionary measures to guard the Queen, Buckingham Palace stated Saturday evening that the monarch was in “good well being” and that the Palace is following “all the suitable recommendation.”

Photographs launched by the Palace Wednesday had been stated to point out the Queen on the telephone (pictured) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson — now revealed to be struggling with coronavirus himself — for his or her weekly assembly, which is generally carried out in particular person at Buckingham Palace.

Alarms had been raised final week when 71-year-old Prince Charles, inheritor to the British throne, examined optimistic for coronavirus. Clarence Home confirmed he was self-isolating at Balmoral Citadel in Scotland with his spouse, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, who examined adverse for COVID-19.

It’s believed the Prince of Wales noticed the Queen after March 10 — when he sat throughout from Monegasque royal Prince Albert, who revealed he has coronavirus final week, at a charity occasion — nevertheless, specialists have stated it’s unlikely Charles was contagious at that time.

The U.Ok.’s coronavirus demise toll has climbed steeply in current days, with greater than 1,200 deaths thus far. General, there are 19,500 optimistic instances of the virus. The nation is now in lockdown mode, with chief medical officer Jenny Harries noting throughout the each day press briefing on Sunday that it may take six months earlier than life within the U.Ok. returns to regular, although the lockdown is predicted to finish earlier than that point.

A consultant for Buckingham Palace didn’t reply to request for remark by press time.