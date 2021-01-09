Queen Latifah Stars in CBS’ ‘The Equalizer’ Teaser

Queen Latifah is an enigmatic hero in the 30-second teaser for CBS’ “The Equalizer,” which is a reimagining of the Nineteen Eighties sequence of the identical title starring Edward Woodward.

Latifah stars in the sequence as Robyn McCall, a single mom with a mysterious background who makes use of her expertise to guard and defend those that can not achieve this for themselves. Whereas performing as a guardian angel to others, Robyn can also be in search of her personal redemption.

The teaser introduces Latifah’s character and her daughter, Delilah, performed by Laya DeLeon Hayes. “What’s up with you, mother? Out of nowhere you give up your job final month, you wanna speak about it?” Delilah asks in the clip, to which Robyn responds: “It’s difficult.” Cue a montage of Latifah’s character wielding weapons, dodging explosions and saving folks.

Chris Noth, who portrays an ex-CIA director, additionally seems in the teaser, giving viewers a touch about Robyn’s previous profession. “This new aspect gig of yours is elevating inquiries to the CIA,” Noth’s character says. “I don’t work for them anymore,” Robyn quips.

Set to premiere Feb. 7 after the Tremendous Bowl, the sequence marks the second reboot of “The Equalizer” franchise, following the 2014 movie starring Denzel Washington and its 2018 sequel. The forged additionally contains Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, Liza Lapira and Adam Goldberg.

Apart from her starring function, Latifah can also be credited as a co-creator of the sequence alongside Richard Lindheim, who was one of many creators of the unique sequence. John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller function govt producers.

Watch the teaser under.