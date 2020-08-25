Queen Latifah to Host Facebook Watch Special on March on Washington Anniversary

To commemorate the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, by which about 250,000 folks demonstrated in entrance of the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, Facebook Watch will stream a one-hour particular hosted by Queen Latifah at on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Government produced by Will Packer Media, Jesse Collins Leisure, and dream hampton, “Change Collectively: From the March on Washington to Immediately” will characteristic civil rights activists, educators, entertainers and audio system who will handle the historical past and impression of systemic racism, and encourage viewers to vote.

“I can’t consider a extra necessary time than now to acknowledge the highly effective changemakers from the ’60s and the way we will carry the identical wanted power to the current,” mentioned Latifah. “I hope you’re keen on watching this program as a lot as I beloved internet hosting it.”

Among the many company slated to seem on the Facebook Watch particular are Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Widespread, Danny Glover, Fats Joe, Heather McGhee, Jamarria Corridor, Kendrick Sampson, LaTosha Brown, Matt McGorry, Patrisse Cullors, Rashad Robinson, Reverend Al Sharpton, Richie Reseda, Samantha Francine, Scott Budnick, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Tylik McMillan and Will Packer.

“To ensure that this to be greater than only a second in time we should be sincere and considerate about our historical past and the way far we’ve and haven’t come. This present is in depth and unflinching,” mentioned govt producer Will Packer.

Packer, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Kelly Smith govt produced the particular, and hampton serves as exec producer and showrunner.

“It’s an honor to be part of such an necessary and historic challenge that may educate, entertain and encourage the tradition,” mentioned Collins.

The particular, which streams on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, may even be featured on the social media platform’s #LiftBlackVoices tab.