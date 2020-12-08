Queen Latifah to Star in Netflix Film ‘Finish of the Street’

Queen Latifah is about to star in the Netflix film “Finish of the Street.” She may also govt produce the movie, which might be directed by Millicent Shelton.

The thriller facilities on the just lately widowed Brenda, who drives her household cross-country to begin a brand new life after shedding her job. Whereas remoted in the desert in New Mexico, the household should study to struggle again after they change into focused by a mysterious killer.

David Loughery, whose credit embody “The Intruder” and “Obsessed,” is writing the script primarily based on an authentic screenplay by Christopher Moore.

Producers for “Finish of the Street” embody Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Leisure, Mark Burg for Twisted Footage and Brad Kaplan. Together with Latifah, Shakim Compere is govt producing for Taste Unit Leisure.

Shelton has directed episodes of quite a few common TV exhibits, together with “P-Valley,” “Insecure,” “Black-ish,” “The Strolling Lifeless” and “30 Rock.” She started her profession directing music movies for artists like Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Salt-n-Pepa earlier than tackling comedies and dramas on the small display. “Finish of the Street” might be her function movie directorial debut.

Latifah just lately labored with Netflix on Ryan Murphy’s mini-series “Hollywood.” She portrayed Hattie McDaniel in the Emmy-nominated drama — starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott and Patti LuPone — set in the golden age of leisure.

Her quite a few movie credit embody the street journey comedy “Ladies Journey,” the musical “Hairspray” and the upcoming film “Hustle,” which additionally stars Adam Sandler. Latifah acquired an Oscar nomination in 2002 for her portrayal of Mama in the film adaptation of “Chicago.”