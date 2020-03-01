Queen Latifah’s ‘Equalizer’ Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint has joined the CBS’ reboot pilot for “The Equalizer,” Selection has realized.

She joins beforehand introduced sequence lead Queen Latifah and lately introduced solid member Liza Lapira. Within the reimagined model, Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic determine who makes use of her intensive abilities to assist these with nowhere else to show.

Toussaint will star as Frieda “Aunty Fry” Lascombe, Robyn’s aunt. She is described as Robyn’s rock who’s been residing together with her niece and her daughter, Delilah, since Robyn’s divorce. She has an plain knowledge and is a truth-teller who tends to be a cautious optimist.

Toussaint upcoming TV roles embody the Showtime drama “Your Honor” and the CBS All Entry sequence “The Good Struggle.” Her different latest credit embody a memorable activate Season 2 of the Netflix sequence “Orange Is the New Black,” AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” and NBC’s “The Village.” On the movie facet, she has starred in tasks corresponding to “Selma,” “The Glorias,” and the 2 upcoming releases “Concrete Cowboy” and “Silent Retreat.”

She is repped by Revolutionary Artists, Frontline Administration, and Myman Greenspan.

The unique “Equalizer” starred Edward Woodward and ran for 4 seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was co-created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then tailored into two characteristic movies starring Denzel Washington within the title position, with the primary debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will function writers, govt producers, and showrunners on the pilot. Queen Latifah may also function an govt producer along with starring. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Leisure, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Lindheim, and Shakim Compere of Queen Latifah’s Taste Unit Leisure may also govt produce. Common Tv will produce in affiliation with CBS Tv Studios.