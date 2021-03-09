‘Queen of the South’ to End With Season 5 at USA Network

(*5*)

“Queen of the South” will finish after Season 5 at USA Network.

The drama collection was initially renewed for a fifth season in August 2019. Filming commenced on it final yr however was shut down upon the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ten-episode fifth season will debut on USA on April 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our total solid and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” stated govt producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Pleasant. “’Queen of the South’ started taking pictures in Mexico Metropolis, introduced us to faraway locations like Malta and Colombia and eventually landed in New Orleans. We can not wait to share the explosive remaining season with our devoted followers. And, of course, we couldn’t have made this present with out the proficient and tireless Alice Braga, who introduced our queen to life.”

“Queen of the South” tells the story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a lady who’s compelled to run from the Mexican cartel and search refuge in America, and her eventual rise to energy over her personal drug trafficking empire.

“For 5 unbelievable seasons, ‘Queen of the South’ has captivated us with sensible storytelling and daring, highly effective characters,” stated Frances Berwick, chairman of leisure networks for NBCUniversal. “This collection broke boundaries for the style, and we’re so grateful to have had the alternative to work with this unbelievable workforce of creators, solid and crew together with our studio companions at twentieth Tv and UCP. As we shut this remaining chapter, we glance ahead to an ideal season culminating in a finale that can give our followers the ending they deserve.”

The collection is predicated on the best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The e book was additionally tailored right into a Spanish-language collection of the identical identify starring Kate del Castillo at Telemundo.

“Queen of the South” is co-produced by twentieth Tv and UCP. Pleasant serves as govt producer alongside govt producers and co-showrunners Rodriguez and Lobato. Braga additionally govt produces.