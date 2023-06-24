Queen of the Universe Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Drag culture is always growing and changing. The second season of Queen in the Universe has been added to the list. Since its 2021 premiere, the programme has been making headlines.

It could be difficult to distinguish between comparable performers’ performances. A number of participants are participating in the event for the championship and a large reward of $250,000.

The catch is which the programme also features drag, not just music! The forthcoming season is surrounded by a lot of expectations.

So when does it debut? Who are the brand-new competitors? Is the judge changed? Here are all the details.

The release date of Queen of the Universe was December 2, 2022. Following a successful run, the programme will return to try good fortune with a fresh batch of competitors and a new famous face on the jury of judges.

The participants’ list was made public by the show’s producers in November after it was first announced on February 24, 2021. There were six episodes in all in the original release.

As a result, Queen of the Universe Season 2 is probably going to follow the same path. Another announcement form the producers surfaced in February of this year.

Season 2 of Queen of the Universe was thus renewed. It will be intriguing to see everything the franchise’s newest entry has to offer.

In addition, the business has RuPaul’s Drag Race. It should go without saying that RuPaul Charles serves as the show’s executive producer.

The programme is produced by Marc Bassett with Shane Bryne at the same time. Graham Norton, a UK judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race, serves as the program’s host.

Liverpool is getting set to host the highly anticipated singing event in 2023, and Eurovision fever has been raging across the UK and Europe.

However, viewers may get their dose early by watching season two of the drag queen version of Queen of the Universe of Paramount Plus, which has been a tremendous smash since its 2021 debut.

Graham Norton, the king of Eurovision commentary, returns to serve as presenter, while Spice Girls singer Mel B joins judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Williams from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Queen of the Universe Season 2 Release Date

Queen of the Universe Season 2’s official release date has not yet been determined by the creators. The announcement, however, is probably going to be made very soon.

According to the schedule, the programme could debut in early 2023. The publication date will also be delayed due to the fact that the creators have not yet distributed the preliminary competitor list.

The programme, which is hosted by Graham Norton, has amassed a sizable following. It stands out amid many comparable performances because to its edgy approach and impressive delivery. Once it is in the public domain, we will be updating the release area. Fans are thus urged to wait patiently.

Queen of the Universe Season 2 Cast

Aura Eternal from Italy

Chloe V from Brazil

Jazell Royale from the USA

Love Masisi from the Netherlands

Maxie Andreison from Philippines

Militia Scunt from the USA

Miss Sistrata from Israel

Taiga Brava from Mexico

Trevor Ashley from Australia

Viola Viagra from the UK

Queen of the Universe Season 2 Plot

There is a global drag singing competition called the Queen of the Universe show. A collection of skilled drag queens who can sing are brought together for the exhibition. Each week, participants battle it out for the win.

The programme offers a massive $250,000 prize pool to the winner. Unfortunately, as the programme goes on, everyone who fails to impress the judges is removed.

The top three contenders go to the final after the elimination of two participants in the semifinal episode. The top three are invited to participate in the last round in the finale episode.

Drag Queen emerged as the clear victor of Queen of the Universe’s first season. The second season of Queen of the Universe has fans eager to find out who will win.

