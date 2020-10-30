‘Queen & Slim’ Actor Jodie Turner-Smith to Play Queen Anne Boleyn

“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will star because the Tudor-era queen, Anne Boleyn, in a three-part psychological drama for ViacomCBS-backed U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 5.

Boleyn was the Queen of England from 1533 to 1536 because the second spouse of King Henry VIII. Their tempestuous marriage, and her execution for treason, made her one of the colourful figures in English historical past. The drama will discover the ultimate months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, and can comply with her as she struggles to survive, to safe a future for her daughter, and to problem the highly effective patriarchy closing in round her.

The collection is being produced by Sony Footage Tv-backed manufacturing outfit Fable Footage. Eve Hedderwick Turner has written the mini-series, which can be directed by Lynsey Miller (“Deadwater Fell”).

The solid additionally consists of Amanda Burton (“White Home Farm”), Paapa Essiedu (“I Might Destroy You”), Thalissa Teixeira (“Trigonometry”), Barry Ward (“Des”) and Jamael Westman (“Animals”).

Jodie Turner-Smith mentioned: “I’m so excited to be part of these thrilling filmmakers in bringing the story of considered one of historical past’s most controversial queens to the display screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths whereas inspecting her deadly weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts instantly captured my creativeness. Within the arms of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mom can be seen as a deeply human story that’s nonetheless so related for as we speak. I look ahead to bringing my coronary heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the autumn of this iconic lady.”

Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, artistic administrators for Fable Footage, added: “Eve’s drama challenges all of the conventions of who we predict Anne Boleyn was and shines a feminist mild on her story. We’re completely thrilled to have the magnetic Jodie Turner-Smith on board to encapsulate Anne’s dedication to be an equal amongst males and to pave a path for her daughter. We really feel that historical past has side-lined the voice of this bold Queen in favour of the boys who introduced her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s lovely, intimate imaginative and prescient will put Anne’s gaze on the coronary heart of the piece.”

Channel 5 controller Ben Frow, who can also be director of packages at ViacomCBS, added: “It’s no secret that I’m an enormous Anne Boleyn fan and we all know she’s a confirmed success as a topic with factual and movie audiences. This mission re-frames her story as a propulsive psychological thriller, informed from a brand new perspective, with high expertise like Jodie Turner-Smith connected. It was just too irresistible to say no to and I’m very excited to see the completed product.”

Historian Dan Jones will function government producer and Sony Footage Tv will distribute internationally.