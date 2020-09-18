Queen Strips Harvey Weinstein of Top U.Okay. Honor

Queen Elizabeth II has stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of the honorary CBE he was awarded in 2004.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his title shall be erased from the Register of the mentioned Order,” the U.Okay.’s official public report gazette states.

The U.Okay. cupboard workplace has confirmed the information to Selection.

The award is conferred by the British monarch to those that have made a “distinguished, modern contribution to any space.” Weinstein and his brother Bob co-produced through Miramax, which they used to run, U.S./U.Okay. co-production “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) that received seven Oscars, together with finest image and finest supporting actress for Judi Dench, enjoying Queen Elizabeth I.

The U.Okay. authorities’s steering for honors recipients states that they’re “anticipated to be, and stay, good residents and position fashions.”

Nevertheless, the honors will also be withdrawn for a quantity of causes. “This would possibly embrace being discovered responsible of a prison offence, habits which leads to censure by a regulatory or knowledgeable physique, or every other habits that’s deemed to carry the honors system into disrepute,” the laws governing the honors state.

The choice is made by a Forfeiture Committee. One of the explanations the Committee can revoke an honor is when an honoree has been discovered responsible by the courts of a prison offence and sentenced to a time period of imprisonment of greater than three months.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault at a jail in upstate New York.