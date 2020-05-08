Queen’s Brian May Hospitalized After Ripping Glutes While Gardening – Variety

Some musicians rock too laborious, however Queen’s Brian May gardened too laborious.

The lead guitarist introduced he’s been hospitalized after ripping the muscular tissues in his glutes “to shreds” after working too furiously in his backyard.

May posted a photograph and video on his Instagram on Wednesday with the weird announcement.

“In addition to getting over-stretched and harassed by too many calls for, I managed to tear my gluteus maximus to shreds in a second of over-enthusiastic gardening,” he wrote.

The guitarist added that he’s nonetheless ready to learn the way severe the damage is, and he’s in fixed ache and desires assist strolling.

“All of the sudden I discover myself in a hospital getting scanned to search out out precisely how a lot I’ve truly broken myself. Seems I did a radical job — it is a couple of days in the past — and I gained’t be capable to stroll for some time or sleep, with out a variety of help, as a result of the ache is relentless,” he wrote.

Thursday morning, May posted a pair movies of himself enjoying guitar and speaking about the UK’s response to the COVID-19 disaster. He appeared to do coping with his damage pretty properly, however within the caption he mentioned he’s “drained and in ache.”