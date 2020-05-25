Queen’s Brian May Recovers After Suffering Heart Attack – Variety

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed he’s recovering after struggling a coronary heart assault that he referred to as a “near-death expertise.”

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday night time, May shared particulars a few sequence of well being scares that started final month after he injured his gluteus maximus in a gardening incident. Nonetheless, May stated he was nonetheless in agonizing ache every week later and went to the physician’s workplace for an additional MRI.

There, medical practitioners found he had a “fairly severely” compressed sciatic nerve. “That’s why I had this sense that somebody was placing a screwdriver in my again,” May stated, including “I had been placing icepacks within the incorrect place.”

“And … why did these discs in my backbone get so squished?,” he contemplated within the caption of his video put up. “Properly I feel 50 years of operating round with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar may need one thing to do with it ! But it surely in all probability WAS all value it !”

However when he recovered from that ailment — what May described as a “horrible ache that destroys your thoughts” — one other well being drawback arose.

“In the course of the entire saga of the painful bottom, I had a small coronary heart assault,” he recalled. “It was about 40 minutes of ache within the chest, and tightness and that feeling within the arms and sweating.”

His physician drove him to the hospital, the place he had an angiogram and was identified with three congested arteries. As a substitute of getting open-heart surgical procedure, he opted to have three stents put in.

“After I got here round, it was like nothing had occurred,” May stated. “It’s an unimaginable operation finished by the suitable skillful particular person, and I thank them from the underside of my coronary heart.”

May stated within the video that he considers himself a “wholesome man” and was shocked by his situation. He inspired everybody over the age of 60 to have an angiogram whether or not or not they’ve coronary heart points.

“I’m very grateful that I now have a life to steer once more,” May stated. “I used to be very close to demise due to this, however the ache I had was from one thing fully totally different. However I’m good and I’m right here and I’m able to rock. There’s no must panic. Simply ship me congratulations.”