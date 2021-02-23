Queen’s Commonwealth Message Airs Before Meghan-Harry Oprah Interview

The separation within the British Royal Household shall be evident to the world in a story of two broadcasts hours aside in March.

On March 7, the Queen’s annual Commonwealth message alongside her members of the family, minus the voluntary estranged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shall be broadcast on U.Okay. broadcaster BBC One. Simply hours later, a wide-ranging interview with Markle and Harry in a 90-minute Oprah Winfrey particular shall be broadcast within the U.S. on CBS.

What a distinction a yr makes. Precisely a yr earlier, the Queen, and members of the Royal Household, together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a.ok.a. Harry and Meghan, made a joint public look on March 8, Commonwealth Day, earlier than the Sussexes left for North America.

Since then the Sussexes have confirmed that they’ll not be working members of the Royal Household, a choice that has “saddened” Buckingham Palace.

The annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey has been cancelled for the primary time in 50 years due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The Queen’s message, pre-recorded at Windsor Fort, will now be broadcast as a part of BBC program “A Celebration for Commonwealth Day,” hosted by Anita Rani. A number of different senior Royals are anticipated to be a part of this system.

The choice to interchange the service with a broadcast was taken earlier than the Sussexes unique with Oprah was introduced. “The choice was taken collectively by the Abbey, the BBC and the Royal family about three weeks in the past,” stated a Westminster Abbey spokesperson.

Harry and Meghan struck a serious multi-year cope with Netflix in September 2020 that may see them growing documentaries, function movies, scripted tv exhibits and youngsters’s sequence. Additionally they lately launched a podcast on Spotify beneath their Archwell Audio manufacturing firm, with the objective of constructing “group by means of shared expertise, narratives and values.”