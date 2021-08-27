‘Queens’ Drops Prolonged Trailer For Musical Drama Starring Eve And Brandy

ABC dropped a full-length trailer for its upcoming musical drama collection Queens, starring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton as contributors of the previous ‘90s lady workforce the Nasty Bitches.

Queens tells the tale of 4 former bandmates who make a decision to reunite of their 40s after a significant, public breakup on degree twenty years prior. “The dumbest factor we ever did used to be throw away friendships that most of the people by no means have. Let’s get this workforce again in combination,” Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics tells the opposite 3 contributors.

However stepping again into the highlight isn’t going to be simple as each and every member is tackling issues of their private lives. The trailer displays Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Intercourse seeking to lift 5 youngsters whilst coping with marriage struggles.

“Don’t let the celebrity outline you as a result of when it’s all long gone you gained’t know who you’re,” Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill warns. The clip additionally comprises scenes of the women acting, having a look stuck off guard at the crimson carpet, and Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan having an outburst in a automotive.

The hip-hop collection used to be ordered to collection in Might. Zahir McGhee (Scandal) wrote the script for the display and serves as government manufacturer.

Queens will premiere on ABC on Oct. 19. Watch the trailer underneath.