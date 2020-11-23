Queen’s Gambit: Netflix Record as Most-Watched Scripted Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” set the document as the most-watched scripted restricted collection up to now on Netflix — with 62 million member accounts tuning in to the present within the first 28 days, in accordance with the corporate.

There’s a caveat, although: The best way Netflix experiences viewing is predicated on the variety of viewers who’ve watched at the least two minutes of a chunk of content material, which could be very completely different from how the TV business measures viewers. And the streamer cherry-picks which originals it decides to tout with the proprietary metric.

Netflix boasted concerning the success of “The Queen’s Gambit,” saying that the present made the Prime 10 in 92 international locations and ranked No. 1 in 63 international locations, together with the U.Ok., Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

“The Queen’s Gambit” premiered Oct. 23 on Netflix worldwide. The seven-episode restricted collection stars Anya Taylor-Pleasure alongside Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Invoice Camp.

For now, “The Witcher” Season 1 stays Netflix’s largest authentic collection total within the first 28-day window with 76 million households selecting the title, at the least primarily based on the two-minute minimal viewing methodology (which the corporate launched within the fourth quarter of 2019). In the meantime, docu-series “Tiger King” was sampled by 64 million member accounts within the first month of its launch, per Netflix.

“Three years in the past when Scott Frank (‘Godless’) first approached us about adapting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ — Walter Tevis’ 1983 guide a couple of younger chess prodigy — we felt it was a compelling story,” Netflix VP of authentic collection Peter Friedlander wrote in a weblog submit. “Nevertheless, I don’t assume any of us may have predicted that ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ — and the extraordinary Anya Taylor-Pleasure — would turn out to be the worldwide phenomena they’re at this time, or our largest restricted scripted collection ever.”

Presently, “The Queen’s Gambit” has a powerful 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a median viewers rating of 96%.

Scott Frank serves as co-creator, government producer, author, director and showrunner. “The Queen’s Gambit” is government produced by William Horberg (“The Proficient Mr. Ripley”) and Allan Scott (“Don’t Look Now”), who can be a co-creator of the collection.

The approaching-of-age story “explores the true value of genius,” in accordance with the present’s abstract. Deserted and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage within the late ’50s, a younger Beth Harmon (Taylor-Pleasure) discovers an astonishing expertise for chess — whereas growing an habit to tranquilizers offered by the state as a sedative for the youngsters. Haunted by her private demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively expert and glamorous outcast whereas decided to beat the normal boundaries established within the male-dominated world of aggressive chess.