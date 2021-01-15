‘Queen’s Gambit’ Writer to Adapt Sci-Fi Novel ‘The Sparrow’ for FX

“Queen’s Gambit” co-creator, director and showrunner Scott Frank is writing each episode of FX’s adaptation of the visionary trendy traditional, “The Sparrow.” Emmy Award-winning director Johan Renck (“Chernobyl,” “Breaking Dangerous”) has been tapped to direct the sci-fi mission.

Frank and Renck, together with “Higher Name Saul” producer Mark Johnson, will government produce the restricted collection primarily based on Mary Doria Russell’s acclaimed magnum opus. “The Sparrow” is being produced by FX Productions.

“The Sparrow,” printed in 1996 by Random Home’s imprint Villard, received quite a few prestigious literary awards, together with the Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Kurd-Laßwitz-Preis and the British Science Fiction Affiliation Award, amongst others. The e book, categorized as a piece of speculative fiction, grapples with the potential moral, philosophical and religious problems with people intermingling with extraterrestrial life, elevating questions on humanity itself.

The collection principally follows the novel’s occasions faithfully, following a crew of Jesuit monks and scientists, led by a Puerto Rican linguist of blended Taíno heritage, Father Emilio Sandoz, who make first contact with an alien civilization on a Vatican-backed mission to a distant planet referred to as Rakhat. Issues go awry within the Jesuits’ quest to show the existence of God all through the universe, and the misadventure ends in catastrophe and scandal. Father Sandoz, the only real survivor, returns to Earth bodily and psychologically damaged solely to be subjected to an inquiry.

This isn’t the primary time “The Sparrow” has been tailored, although that is its first profitable shot within the book-to-show pipeline. Again in 2006, Warner Bros. Photos acquired the rights for the novel for Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Trade Leisure to produce, with Michael Seitzman (“Code Black,” “North Nation”) writing the film’s script. The mission ultimately fell aside when Russell revoked all movie rights.