‘Queens of Thriller’ Season 2 Ordered by AMC Networks’ Acorn TV

In at the moment’s International Bulletin, Acorn TV greenlights “Queens of Thriller” season two; NATPE Budapest confirms in-person occasion in August; Lionsgate Play unveils “U-Particular” — its second unique collection in India; ITV commissions relationship drama “You & Me”; Dave Johns joins the forged of “I’m Nonetheless Ethan”; Mexico’s Dopamine creates a brand new in-house leisure workforce; Spanish courts proceed with a reckless murder case towards grownup movie star Nacho Vidal; Entrance Row nabs “The Current” and offers it to Netflix; and the New Voice Awards reveals its 2021 winners.

RENEWAL

AMC Networks-owned streaming platform Acorn TV has renewed its Primetime Emmy-nominated British crime collection “Queens of Thriller” for a second season.

Created by Julian Unthank (“Doc Martin,” “New Methods”), who co-writes with Matthew Thomas (“Marcella”), season two sees the return of Julie Graham (“The Bletchley Circle”), Sarah Woodward (“The Pale Horse”) and Siobhan Redmond (“Unforgotten”), joined by newcomer Florence Corridor (“The Princess Change: Switched Once more”). Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ian Emes (“Goddie-Two-Footwear”) is directing.

Season two is at the moment in manufacturing in Southeast England, and shall be made obtainable as both three two-hour movies or a six-part collection. Acorn Media Worldwide is distributing internationally, with Acorn TV holding onto rights within the U.S., Canada, U.Ok., Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and Latin America the place it can premiere as an Acorn TV Authentic Sequence.

MARKETS

NATPE Budapest will return to town’s InterContinental Lodge for an in-person occasion working Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 and can adhere to strict tips outlined in “NATPESafe” to supply a accountable occasion, based on the group.

On-site actions, together with an exhibition ground and assembly areas, shall be mixed with on-line elements for many who can’t attend in particular person, together with digital screenings, displays, and different networking instruments.

Along with its personal tips, NATPE Budapest will work with native authorities to make sure a protected market expertise.

SERIES

College campus romance “U-Particular” (working title) is ready because the second Indian unique collection from Lionsgate Play, Starz and Lionsgate India’s streamer launched in 2020.

Akarsh Khurana (“Karwaan”) is showrunner, and the forged contains Sumeet Vyas (“Unpaused”), Arjun Mathur (“Made In Heaven”) and Parambrata Chatterjee (“Black Widows”). Lionsgate Play lately introduced its first Indian unique collection, an area adaptation of “Informal,” to be directed by Kunal Kohli (“Fanaa”), starring Lara Dutta (“Housefull”) and Prateik Babbar (“Jaane Tu”).

*****

ITV has commissioned “You & Me,” a brand new relationship drama from Jamie Davis to be produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ ITV Studios label, Joyful Prince. The collection is each Davis’ first screenwriting fee, and the primary for Treadwell-Collins’ new firm.

A romantic dramedy with thriller undertones, “You & Me” is instructed throughout two completely different timelines, earlier than and after life-changing occasions skilled by its three primary characters.

Treadwell-Collins will government produce with Russell T Davies (“It’s a Sin,” “Physician Who”), overseen by ITV head of drama Polly Hill. Treadwell-Collins and Davies beforehand labored collectively on Hugh Grant-starrer “A Very English Scandal.”

CASTING

BIFA-winning actor Dave Johns (“I, Daniel Blake”) has hooked up to star in Freida Movies and Enon Movies’ upcoming drama “I’m Nonetheless Ethan,” with newcomer Louie Collibee set to debut within the titular position.

“I’m Nonetheless Ethan” is written and produced by Phoebe Lorenz and Amelia O’Loughlin and explores the impression that long-term imprisonment has on these closest to the detainees. Ethan, a younger boy, struggles to know his personal place on this planet after one of his dad and mom is incarcerated, and begins to see himself from the judgmental viewpoint of these in the neighborhood round him.

Award-winning poet and musician Kae Tempest (“Maintain Your Personal”) gives the movie’s unique music with BIFA-nominated Raffaello Degruttola (“Flim: The Film,” “Transference: A Bipolar Love Story”) directing.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mexican manufacturing shingle Dopamine (“Hernán,” “Amarres”), half of the Salinas Group, has unveiled a brand new leisure workforce working underneath its bigger international content material unit. Thirty-year trade veteran Xevi Aranda will step in because the unit’s first director of leisure, joined by workforce members Sebastián Reyes and Begoña Marí who will, at first, focus totally on manufacturing in Mexico and Spain.

Already a number one title in high-end drama manufacturing throughout the Spanish-speaking world, Dopamine is opening the brand new unit to diversify the categories of productions it backs, with international audiences in thoughts. Dopamine has, since its founding in 2017, made hay working with worldwide co-producers and commissioners corresponding to TNT/Warner Media, Nent Studios U.Ok. and The Mediapro Studio in Spain.

LEGAL

Spanish grownup movie star Nacho Vidal, the topic of an upcoming Starzplay unique collection in Spain, is going through rising authorized issues as Spanish courts have moved ahead with a reckless murder case towards the actor, giving prosecutors 10 days to formalize their case.

On July 28, 2019, photographer José Luis Abad died in Vidal’s house after smoking dehydrated venom from the endangered Colorado River toad, reportedly throughout a ritual led by Vidal. Initially, three males have been arrested following the incident however based on a Spanish Justice of the Peace Vidal is the one suspect nonetheless being charged after proceedings towards his cousin and one other celebration have been dismissed.

Starzplay’s upcoming collection, centered on the Spanish grownup movie trade within the ‘90s, began growth lengthy earlier than the alleged incident, and it isn’t but identified what impact the present court docket case could or could not have on this system as soon as it goes into manufacturing.

DISTRIBUTION

Farah Nabulsi’s Oscar-nominated quick movie “The Current” has been acquired by MENA distributor Entrance Row, which has already offered the movie to Netflix worldwide, the place it can premiere March 18, excluding France, Japan and French-speaking Africa. The Center Japanese rights have been acquired immediately from Nabulsi and the remainder of the world from Premium Movies. The movie is already obtainable within the Center East on Apple TV, Google play and OnDemand.

“The Current” is produced by Ossam Bawardi and Philistine Movies and stars Saleh Bakri (“Wajib,” “Rattle The Cage”) within the story of a father and daughter who battle to cross via a number of West Again checkpoints whereas in search of a present for his or her spouse and mom.

AWARDS

The TV Basis, collaborating with the Edinburgh TV Competition, has revealed the winners of this yr’s New Voice Awards the place Channel 4 received the day, scooping the Debut Director, Debut Author, Debut Presenter and Finest Broadcaster for New Expertise Awards.

Winners have been introduced through The TV Basis’s Twitter account in a wholly on-line ceremony introduced by Channel 4 Information presenter Ayshah Tull, “The Masked Singer Unmasked” host Will Njobvu and director Femi Oyeniran.

2021 NEW VOICE AWARDS WINNERS

VICTOR ADEBODUN DEBUT DIRECTOR AWARD

Ashley Francis-Roy, (“The Actual Eastenders,” Channel 4)

DEBUT WRITER AWARD, SUPPORTED BY SKY

Yolanda Mercy, (“BBW,” Channel 4)

DEBUT PRESENTER AWARD, SUPPORTED BY ITN

Yinka Bokinni, (“Damilola The Boy Subsequent Door,” Channel 4)

TEST CARD PILOT AWARD, SUPPORTED BY THE FARM

“This Abled Dancer”

ALL3MEDIA NEW DRAMA SCRIPT AWARD

Rachel Clark, (“The Godstone Women”)

ALL3MEDIA NEW COMEDY SCRIPT AWARD

Lucie Brownlee, (“Spouse After Loss of life”)

FUTURE PRESENTER AWARD

Anna-Marie Descartes

MENTORS OF THE YEAR

Katie Hindley, Zoe McGivern, James Gandhi

BEST AGENCY FOR NEW TALENT

Moxie by Studio71

BEST PRODUCTION COMPANY FOR NEW TALENT

Acme

BEST BROADCASTER FOR NEW TALENT

Channel 4