Queensland elections: coronavirus poses ‘lethal risk’ to voters, experts say

No matter calls from medical consultants about dangers of coronavirus unfold, state govt says polls will cross ahead

A primary medical ethicist acknowledged Queensland was as soon as taking a “lethal likelihood” via retaining elections on Saturday, as a result of the Australian Medical Affiliation, virologists and others generally known as for them to be postponed on account of coronavirus.

Native govt elections is likely to be held in council areas across the state. Byelections is likely to be held in two key state electorates, Bundamba and Currumbin.

Proceed learning…

