Queer Eye renewed for season 6 as filming begins in Texas

Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season on Netflix, which is at the moment filming in Texas.

The life-style collection follows the so-called “Fab 5” as they revamp each nook of someone’s life, from vogue and grooming to weight-reduction plan, tradition and design.

The collection made its Netflix debut in 2018 and, since then, has seen the group journey to Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Tokyo amongst different locations.

The fifth season of Queer Eye is predicted to land on Netflix this summer season, however a sixth season is already in the works on the streamer. The information was revealed on Wednesday on the present’s official Instagram web page.

Queer Eye initially had a house on terrestrial tv from 2003-2007, with a wholly completely different internet hosting workforce.

The present stars are Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (who can be the face of Netflix’s Subsequent in Vogue).

Talking to RadioTimes.com, France not too long ago stated that he wish to hold making Queer Eye for a “very, very very long time.”

Queer Eye is now obtainable to stream on Netflix.