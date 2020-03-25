Queer Eye’s Tan France talks replacing Paul Hollywood on Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood may to need be careful, as a result of it seems like Queer Eye‘s Tan France is coming for his job.

The style designer hinted at replacing the Bake Off choose throughout tonight’s episode of The Great Movie star Bake Off, which he appeared on in help of Stand Up To Most cancers.

Feeling fairly happy together with his baking concepts, Tan – who’s finest identified for being one of many Fab 5 on Netflix’s Queer Eye – admitted that he may see himself baking full time.

He stated: “I really feel like this may very well be my future,” earlier than including: “Are you able to think about if I changed Paul?”

Tan additionally joked that Paul appeared to have upped his model sport, so the pair may properly be swapping roles.

“Paul appears to be like higher than he’s seemed,” he added.

There’s no denying Tan rose to the event on tonight’s present, as he got here first through the Technical Problem, which noticed the celebs making conventional Battenberg cake, and breezed by the Showstopper – which he made a 3D cake of his face with wrinkles on, to characterize his worry of ageing.

Nonetheless, Paul – who has been a choose on the present for 10 years and moved over from the BBC in 2017 – hasn’t made an announcement that he’ll be leaving the Channel Four baking present, so Tan may wish to watch for him to make that first if he ever decides to go away.

Presenter Sandi Toksvig is nonetheless leaving, after quitting in January, following three years on the present.

Unluckily, Tan will even not be capable to get that job, as she’s already been changed by actor and comic Matt Lucas.

Talking of his new function, Matt just lately stated: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of probably the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And making an allowance for my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you within the tent!”

Seems like Tan will simply have to stay to his day job!

In addition to, what would we do with out all his fabulous style recommendation anyway?

The Great Movie star Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.