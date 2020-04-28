Quentin Tarantino Answers Long-Standing Pulp Fiction Question

Go away a Remark
There’s a complete lot of wildness that transpires over the course of the 2 hours and 34 minute cinematic journey that’s Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, however one of many nice standout oddities is the character merely referred to as The Gimp. The movie would not precisely inform us loads in regards to the fellow, however based mostly on what we see he’s a BDSM aficionado who lives in a trunk within the basement of a pawn store. All in all, he is a little bit of a thriller, however now, 26 years after the movie’s authentic launch, the author/director has supplied some readability about who he’s.
Empire just lately revealed a function with Quentin Tarantino answering questions submitted by followers, and one particular person took the chance to get the filmmaker to increase on the existence of The Gimp in Pulp Fiction. Particularly, the question was about each the character’s backstory and his attainable future after his encounter with Bruce Willis’ Butch. In his response, Tarantino confirmed one thing followers have questioned about for many years: the Gimp does certainly die after Butch punches him out:
It doesn’t fairly play this fashion within the film, however in my thoughts after I wrote it, the Gimp’s useless. Butch knocked him out after which when he handed out he hung himself.
When you concentrate on it, this does monitor. Earlier than going to rape Marcellus Wallace, Zed strings The Gimp up on a leash to look at the sure and gagged Butch. When Butch – an expert boxer who killed his most up-to-date opponent within the ring – breaks out, it tracks that he can be robust sufficient to knock The Gimp out with one punch, leaving him to hold on the aforementioned leash.
As for who The Gimp is past a person with a leather-based fetish and a penchant for ache, Quentin Tarantino additionally supplied a splash of origin story for the character. Whereas not precisely detailed, apparently he was discovered by Zed and Maynard and will or will not be an abductee with Stockholm syndrome:
By way of backstory, he was like a hitchhiker or someone that they picked up seven years in the past, they usually educated him so he’s the right sufferer.
Admittedly that makes Pulp Fiction shockingly even darker than it already is, however that is what you get for probing.
Given the launching pad that’s mentioning The Gimp in dialog, Quentin Tarantino additionally instructed a fast, comic story in regards to the character and the actual response it received from one viewers member – particularly former Saturday Evening Dwell star Jon Lovitz. Stated the filmmaker,
I heard a humorous factor from Jon Lovitz, who knew Stephen Hibbert, the man who performed the Gimp, from The Groundlings. Jon watches Pulp Fiction for the primary time and is like, ‘What the fuck is that this?’ And he stays within the theatre because the credit score crawl is occurring and sees Stephen’s identify. He mentioned out loud, ‘WHAT? I do know the Gimp?!’ [Laughs uproariously]
Any time is an efficient time to look at or rewatch Pulp Fiction, and the excellent news is that there are lots of methods to take action. Those that do not personal the on Blu-ray or DVD cannot solely discover it at mainly any retailer, however the film can be at the moment streaming on Starz, and obtainable for lease or buy at numerous digital retailers.
