Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Once more, the Manhwa series Quest Supremacy will draw in readers. The forthcoming publication of Chapter 122 was imminent. The upcoming Quest Supremacy chapter is certain to please fans.

It further elaborates on the show’s intricate plot. The fans will be ecstatic once Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 gets published. Ju Hakjin separated Ha Seongwoo and Cheon Taeho in the preceding chapter.

Recognizing that Haru was capable of imitating his movements, Kim Soohyun immediately addressed the matter at hand. At the time of his observation, every single soldier of Kyung Uijin had fallen to his death.

Therefore, he made the decision to face Haru and Kim Soohyun alone. He could taste the velocity and intensity of every one of their assaults. As Kyung Uijin continued the battle, his situation would progressively deteriorate.

We will provide comprehensive information regarding Chapter 122 of Quest Supremacy, including its release date, raw scan release date, summary of Chapter 168, plotlines, and reading locations.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Release Date:

Global release of Chapter 122, the most recent installment of Quest Supremacy, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST as well as JST. Quest Supremacy chapter 122 is now available to all readers, bringing positive news about its publication date.

This eliminates the necessity to anticipate the chapter’s release date, as it will be accessible for reading upon its January 22nd release.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Storyline:

As of this moment, Chapter 122 of the renowned Quest Supremacy does not contain any spoilers. Awaiting this chapter alongside bated breath have been the fans.

Upon discovering that neither the author nor the publisher provided any information, they might be dismayed. Constantly revisit this page for updates and official announcements from the Quest Supremacy staff.

Where To Read Quest Supremacy Chapter 122:

Access to the renowned webcomic Quest Supremacy is possible through a variety of means. The comic can be easily and conveniently located on Webtoon, a widely recognized online platform. Digital copies of the comic are available for purchase on the Quest Supremacy website. Download them for offline reading thereafter.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Recap:

Ujin perceived Kim Soohyun’s hook to be exceptionally potent, albeit clumsy at times. He resolved to counter it immediately, and Seong Haru duplicated the attack card that Kim Soohyun possessed immediately.

It enabled her to simulate any assault that he had previously encountered. Seong Haru doubled down on her assault in order to utilize the copy. He employed the traditional Taekkyeon in opposition to Ujin.

Seong Haru promptly employed a duplicate in response to each assault launched by Kim Soohyun against Ujin. Seong Haru replicated his attack with relative ease, and they collaborated far too effectively.

Seong Haru lamented to Uijin that his position against them was regrettable. Uijin approached Soohyun to tackle him, and the encounter ran as planned. Ji Eunhyung had previously warned Soohyun that Kyung Uijinin’s left hook wasn’t the only concern.

He was a respectable striker with exceptional submission ability. Soohyun was cognizant of the fact that Kyung Uijin was endeavoring to force him to submit.

He resolved to utilize his overcapacity and discover his timing. Soohyun had foreseen Uijin’s intention of discarding him. During this time, Uijin contemplated how much Eunhyung knew about him. Having decided to target Haru rather than Soohyun, he kicked her in the calf.

Haru had the sensation that his leg was on the verge of breaking. He was on the verge of delivering a powerful blow to Haru. However, Soohyun successfully blocked Uijin’s left hook, which produced a respectable sound.

So Uijin was certain that his powerful blow had severed Soohyun’s arm. Soohyun, however, had prevented Uijin’s assault by deploying his guard fist. Soohyun informed Uijin that his arm remained unbroken. Soohyun rendered Uijin paralyzed for three seconds with his stun fist strike card subsequent to delivering a successful blow.

But alas, the outcome deviated from his initial intentions. Uijin’s statistics indicate that the duration has ended. Seong Haru came to the conclusion that Uijin’s statistics were excessively high. Consequently, he resolved to utilize a standard loading card as well as an enormous spear kick card in an attempt to improve his situation.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Raw Scan Release Date:

The release date for Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 was January 19, 2024. Enthusiastic readers are ecstatic. The release date for Chapter 122’s raw scan has been declared.

This has engendered additional anticipation and conjecture among enthusiasts. Mark your calendars. On January 12th, we will be hosting the most recent installment of Quest Supremacy.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 122 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For Quest Supremacy Chapter 122?

Based on 2,183 votes, Quest Supremacy has an 8.34 out of 10 rating on MyAnimeList. As it is determined by the reviews and opinions of fans and readers, this rating accurately represents the caliber and popularity of the Manhwa series. The rating is subject to change as more individuals evaluate and assess the series.