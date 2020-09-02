Question period will not be held in the Monsoon session of Parliament due to Corona epidemic, the opposition raised questions on the intention of the government

Monsoon Session News: The monsoon session of Parliament, which starts in the midst of the havoc of Corona in the country, will also be changed. Some important changes have been made in the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. According to the notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, there will be no Question Hour during the monsoon session. Apart from this, private members will not remain during the proceedings. Also Read – Congress is behind ‘Dislikes’ getting Man Ki Baat video: BJP

However, zero hours and other proceedings will be conducted as per schedule. The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from 14 September to 1 October. Participants in the monsoon session must follow the required corono virus protocol, including testing COVID-19 within 72 hours.

Top government sources have told the news agency ANI that the monsoon session of Parliament is to be held daily, even on weekends there will be no break. The proceedings of both the houses will be held on daily basis. On the first day i.e. 14 September, Lok Sabha proceedings will be held from 9 am to 1 pm, while the Rajya Sabha will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm.

After September 14, the proceedings of Rajya Sabha are scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm and the proceedings of Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm. During the proceedings of Parliament, every precautionary step will be taken by the government in view of the corona epidemic.

2/2 Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board & uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with. – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020

On the other hand, the opposition parties Congress and TMC have attacked the government for not having Question Hour in Parliament. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “I said four months ago that powerful leaders will pretend to be an epidemic to suppress democracy and disagreement.” Notification was issued for the Parliament session, which said that there would be no Question Hour. How can it be justified in the name of keeping us safe?

Targeting the government, Tharoor tweeted, ‘Questioning the government is like oxygen in parliamentary democracy. This government wants to limit the Parliament to a notice board and pass whatever it wants by using its overwhelming majority as a rubber stamp. The mechanism that promotes accountability has now been removed. ‘

MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 september So Q Hour canceled? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy – Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

On the other hand, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has also attacked the government. He said that when the rest of the working hours of Parliament are same as before, then why was the Question Hour canceled? Brian has alleged that democracy is being killed by pretending to be an epidemic.

At the same time, the reason for the removal of the question hour has been given by the government. According to this, a large number of officers come for the Question Hour to give information related to the questions to the Ministers. This step has been taken to reduce the movement of people during the Corona crisis.

