Question raised on how to pass the agricultural bills, Harivansh gave this clarification

The Deputy Chairman of the House has given clarification on the questions being raised by the Opposition on the way to pass the Agricultural Bills in the upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Deputy Speaker Harivansh reiterated his stand that on 20 September the Agricultural Bills were passed as per procedure and the demand for division of votes by the opposition was not accepted as there was no system in the house due to the ruckus.

Reacting to a media report about this, the Deputy Chairman said, "As per rules and practice, two things are necessary for division of votes. The first is that there should be a demand for division of the vote and equally important is that the House is running in an orderly manner. '

In the Rajya Sabha, on September 20, three agricultural bills were passed by voice vote amidst heavy opposition from the opposition.

Further clarifying his position, Harivansh said in a statement that the motion to reject the ordinance and amendment of KK Ragesh, seeking to send the Bills to the Select Committee, was overturned by the House at seven and a half minutes and several The members came near the seat and at that time they were not in their seats.

Harivansh said in a video that he can be seen after being asked to present his proposal and amendment, ‘I looked at the gallery but he was not there.’ In a statement regarding the September 20 incident Detailed events are also given.