Question Time moves to 8pm with no studio audience as BBC announces major coronavirus overhaul for TV news

BBC News has unveiled sweeping adjustments to its output so as to focus assets on the Company on its core mission of offering trusted and correct data across the clock to its audiences as the coronavirus disaster unfolds within the coming weeks and months.

The plan includes taking off air numerous excessive profile news programmes, together with Victoria Derbyshire, Politics Stay, the Andrew Neil Present and Hardtalk so as to release assets and air time to create “output to deal with the newest news, data, dwell occasions and audience questions.” It’s understood employees from these reveals will largely be requested to work on serving to produce output throughout the overall news protection.

The BBC will double down on its flagship output from BBC Breakfast, and news bulletins at 1pm, 6pm and 10pm – whereas concentrating on rolling news protection with the BBC News Channel and dwell occasions on TV, iPlayer and the BBC web site, however fewer branded news programmes throughout its TV schedules.

BBC2’s Newsnight and Sunday morning staple the Andrew Marr present will proceed to be broadcast, however with smaller technical crews than regular.

Moreover, Question Time will transfer to a major time 8pm slot on Thursday evenings, however will probably be filmed with out its common studio audience. The placement will stay fastened fairly than the present travelling across the nation, and viewers will probably be inspired to ship questions to the panel remotely earlier than the present.

Talking of the adjustments, BBC Director of News Fran Unsworth mentioned: “These are unprecedented and tough days. Trusted, correct data is important in a public well being emergency and the BBC has a key function to play. We’ll proceed providing our audience a steady news service on TV, radio and on-line however this may look a bit completely different within the weeks forward.

“Like many organisations we’re unable to have all our employees on website due to the coronavirus outbreak. We’re subsequently making some adjustments to what we do to streamline our output to guarantee we are able to work with fewer folks and shield the employees who’re at work.”