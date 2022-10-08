Questions against PSG for Messi’s physical discomfort: “Has he pulled the rope too much?”

Messi was replaced towards the end due to physical discomfort against Benfica (Reutres)

On Wednesday Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tied 1-1 against Benfica in Portugal by Champions League and the bad news he received was the physical discomfort he felt Lionel Messi and that forced him to leave the field of play when there was little left for the end. This Saturday, to collaborate with his recovery, La Pulga was not summoned for the duel against Reims by Ligue 1 and the questions have appeared.

Is that the statistics show that the Argentine He is the footballer who has added the most minutes so far this season in the Parisian team (not counting the friendlies with the albiceleste team). In 13 appearances, he accumulated 1,143 minutes, more than any of his peers. To have notion, Neymar has added only 1,068 and Kylian Mbappe just 888 minutes. And in this analysis it is necessary to clarify that Leo he is 35 years old.

Therefore, the site The Parisian was asked in an article this weekend: “Has PSG thrown too much with Messi?”and to answer this question he consulted some Ligue 1 experts. Robert Duverne, former coach of the France, explained that advances in nutrition, training and recovery in recent years allow older players to add many minutes. But the case of Messi is special.

In his eyes, the amount of time on the pitch for Leo in the current campaign is only possible because of the type of game he develops: “If it were the case of Mané or Mbappé, for example, I probably wouldn’t be able to repeat so many games . But since his talent allows him to dictate his pace of play, he is rarely in full gear.”

Lionel Messi scored PSG’s goal in the 1-1 against Benfica

While is true that The flea It no longer has the explosion that it had in its beginnings in Barcelona, ​​when it raged down the right wing, it is also true that He has already played 15 games (1,267 minutes) in just 9 weeksif the two friendly matches with the Argentine team are included, something that he had only done in 2008, when he became champion of the Beijing Olympics and that title stuck with the start of the Barcelona season. “Shouldn’t we expect to see the Argentine machine inevitably stalled?” wonders The Parisian then.

On the other hand, the article admits that footballers like Messi never consider resting and want to be present at every game. It is there where the coach, in this case Christophe Galtier, must make decisions whether or not the player likes. “Considering their goals and the level they’re playing at, players of this caliber often need to be at 100, 110, 120%. But we also know that the closer they are to their peak form, the more they flirt with injuries”, maintains Duverne.

This accumulation of games and trips has caused Messi feel an overload in the twins, something that was evidenced in the match against Benfica and confirmed on Friday when he was excluded from the squad for the match against Reims of this Saturday. The PSG This week he also has a key commitment against Benfica by Champions League in the Princes Park and we will have to wait to know if The flea will say present.

