Questions arose within the Congress, Salman Khurshid shrugged off Kapil Sibal’s statement

new Delhi: The Congress is believed to be the main reason behind the defeat of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar assembly elections. In such a situation, questions are now being raised within the Congress. Because the Congress won only 18 seats in the Bihar elections. Explain that senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had questioned the working style of the party. He had said, "Wherever elections and by-elections have taken place not only in Bihar, but in the country, people are not considering Congress as an effective option. This is a conclusion. After all, the option in Bihar was RJD. "

On this, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said about Sibal's statements that I have nothing to say on his statement. He is the leader of the party, I have read his statement. Should Congress churn in response to the question, he said that I will do this within the party.

Kapil Sibal said that we also had to face defeat in the Gujarat assembly by-elections. Not only this, we did not get a seat even in the Loksabha elections. The Congress got less than 2 percent votes in some seats in UP. In Gujarat, some of our candidates lost their deposits. He further said that I hope that the Congress will introspect within itself.