OCN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Prepare” is shifting into its closing few episodes with a number of questions left to be answered.

“Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that broke aside due to a fateful selection made on the night time of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine optimisation Do Gained, a violent crimes detective on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Search engine optimisation Do Gained lives with a way of guilt due to his father’s sins. In universe “B,” his father’s crimes lead him into a lifetime of corruption. Kyung Soo Jin co-stars as Han Search engine optimisation Kyung, a girl who overcomes the trauma of her father’s demise in universe “A” however lives solely to get revenge in universe “B.”

In episode 8, it was revealed that the true offender behind the homicide case in Mu Kyeong 12 years in the past was Suk Min Joon (Choi Seung Yoon). Moreover, “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained and his father, Search engine optimisation Jae Chul (Nam Moon Chul), perished in a hit-and-run accident, with “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained as a witness to their deaths.

Listed below are three questions left to be answered because the drama strikes into its closing 4 episodes:

Will Search engine optimisation Do Gained and Han Search engine optimisation Kyung discover out that Suk Min Joon is the true offender?

“B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained was in a position to bear in mind that on the time of the homicide, the true offender was driving in Lee Sung Wook (Cha Yup)’s automotive. He additionally found that hidden within the capsule pendant necklace that Lee Sung Wook was holding on the time of his sudden fall was a drugs prescribed for sufferers of the uncommon illness generally known as Huntington’s illness. “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained discovered a listing of 100 sufferers in Korea who had the illness, however met a surprising demise along with his father earlier than he may uncover the true offender.

In the meantime, “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained and “B” Han Search engine optimisation Kyung strongly suspected Lee Sung Wook of being the serial killer. They discovered a couple of supply of deep envy in his previous, however didn’t know something in regards to the drugs for Huntington’s illness. “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained was the one one who knew about it, however now that he was killed, viewers are on the sting of their seats questioning if “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained and “B” Han Search engine optimisation Kyung can be taught the reality.

Will Han Search engine optimisation Kyung be taught in regards to the parallel universes?

In episode 8, Han Search engine optimisation Kyung, Kang Joon Younger (Baek Jae Woo), and Lee Jung Min (Shin So Yul) had been confused by the return of “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained after assembly “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained earlier within the present. His habits and look had undergone a change, comparable to responding sarcastically to a query about his father, “How lengthy has it been because you chewed him out for being a assassin? Now it’s bothering you?”

As well as, Han Search engine optimisation Kyung had met “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained at a hospice and was stunned by “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained’s chilly habits within the proof room. Additionally it is a degree of concern how Han Search engine optimisation Kyung and the others will react to seeing “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained alive in the identical universe the place “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained has died.

Will Search engine optimisation Do Gained be capable of return to universe “A”?

Whereas investigating the case, “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained found a clue in regards to the mysterious prepare that led him into a parallel universe. He discovered that the prepare, which runs on wet days, is numbered 8210 and is the final prepare to reach at Mu Kyeong Station at 9:35 p.m. Requested if the prepare will run once more, the mechanic responded, “It hasn’t been scrapped but, so who is aware of? It’s deteriorated so much and the final time it ran, there was nearly an enormous accident.”

Nevertheless, Prepare 8210 ran as soon as extra on a wet night time and returned “B” Search engine optimisation Do Gained to his personal universe after his journey to universe “A.” However whether or not “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained will be capable of return to universe “A” stays to be seen.

What questions are you hoping will likely be answered in “Prepare”?

