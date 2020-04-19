Questions mount over Christian group behind Central Park Covid-19 hospital

Facility run by the use of Trump greatest buddy Franklin Graham’s organisation requires workforce to sign comment opposing gay marriage

When large white field sanatorium tents appeared in Central Park in late March, they became a potent picture of the dimensions and severity of New York’s coronavirus catastrophe.

Nevertheless merely over two weeks given that opening of the 68-bed facility run by the use of Franklin Graham’s organisation Samaritan’s Purse, questions are mounting over why the debatable spiritual chief thought of by the use of many to be homophobic, Islamophobic and politically extreme was chosen to perform this essential place out of doors Mount Sinai sanatorium on fifth Street, and who sanctioned it.

