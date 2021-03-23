Questions To Be Answered In The 2nd Half Of “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS2’s “River Where the Moon Rises” is getting into its second half tonight!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo). Every week, the drama’s viewers are impressed by its tight plot, cinematic photographs, and passionate performing.

The 20-episode drama has now reached its midway level. Under are the factors to look at for as you dive in to the latter half of “River Where the Moon Rises”!

Spoilers

Will Pyeonggang be capable of create the Goguryeo she goals of?

Although born a princess, Pyeonggang was raised an murderer and has lived among the many frequent people who find themselves sad with Goguryeo’s royal household and nobles. After regaining her reminiscence and returning to the palace, she was upset to seek out that her father King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) was being managed by the council of nobles led by Gyeru’s Gochuga Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger).

Seeing this, Pyeonggang turned decided to revive the royal household’s honor and create a greater Goguryeo. As a part of her efforts to take action, she is trying to revive the Sunno Tribe that had been massacred eight years in the past. It stays to be seen if Pyeonggang will achieve bringing the Sunno Tribe collectively and utilizing their energy to regain management of Goguryeo’s royal household, thus establishing a brand new Goguryeo.

On Dal begins to wield a sword. What’s going to his path to turning into a basic appear like?

“River Where the Moon Rises” is portray the story of On Dal from the unique folks story in a convincing means. To assist Pyeonggang obtain her dream, On Dal picks up the sword. Although his father Common On Hyup (Kang Ha Neul) had wished for On Dal to stay a life far-off from the bloodshed of battlefields, On Dal nonetheless selected to assist the needs of the girl he cherished. As he has inherited the blood of an awesome basic, On Dal is studying and enhancing rapidly.

Go Geon’s obsession with Pyeonggang—how will it finish?

Go Received Pyo’s son Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) has cherished Pyeonggang for a very long time, and he made up his thoughts to win her coronary heart it doesn’t matter what. He has gained management of the royal household by profitable the favor of King Pyeongwon and Prince Received (Park Sang Hoon). Curiosity mounts as to what precisely he could possibly be planning and the way Go Geon’s attachment to Pyeonggang will have an effect on her relationship with On Dal.

How will Silla’s spy Hae Mo Yong have an effect on Goguryeo’s politics?

Initially, Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa) was offered because the adoptive daughter of Sono Tribe’s chief Hae Ji Wol (Jung In Kyum) and the proprietor of Jangbaek Natural Drugs Retailer, the hub of all of Goguryeo’s info. Viewers have been shocked when it was revealed that she was a spy from Silla.

Hae Mo Yong is discovering herself falling for Go Geon, which means that she can have to make the selection between fulfilling her duties as Silla’s spy and chasing her coronary heart.

What’s going to the destiny of Goguryeo be?

Goguryeo’s political local weather grows increasingly sophisticated as completely different events with completely different pursuits turn out to be intertwined. King Pyeongwon, who had merely been a puppet on a throne, lastly got here to his senses after his daughter Pyeonggang appeared in entrance of him. The throne continues to be threatened by Go Received Pyo, who claims Goguryeo is already his, and Cheonjubang’s Doo Joon Web optimization (Han Jae Younger), who’s eagerly ready for the proper second to kill the king. Even Sa Woon Am (Jung Wook) of the Sunno Tribe, which Pyeonggang had chosen to assist the royal household, was posing a menace to the throne.

Episode 11, marking the start of the second half of the drama, will air on March 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

