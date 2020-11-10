Questions Waiting To Be Answered In The Final Episodes Of “18 Once more”

JTBC’s “18 Once more” is nearing its conclusion!

“18 Once more” is a few man on the point of divorce who abruptly finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage model of the protagonist who goes by the identify Go Woo Younger, whereas Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model named Hong Dae Younger. Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung.

Under are questions ready to be answered within the final two episodes of “18 Once more”:

How will Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger’s second romance finish?

Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger as soon as once more confirmed their emotions for one another, making viewers curious to see how their romance will finish. Beforehand, Jung Da Jung realized that Go Woo Younger, who she thought was solely the son of her husband’s good friend, was really Hong Dae Younger. Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger shared a heart-fluttering kiss to substantiate their emotions for one another, however Hong Dae Younger nonetheless stays his 18-year-old self. Viewers are curious to seek out out whether or not Hong Dae Younger will have the ability to return to his previous self to create a contented ending.

Will Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger have the ability to pursue their goals?

Regardless of having to boost two youngsters, Jung Da Jung continued to pursue her dream of turning into an announcer, and he or she lastly grew to become a trainee announcer for JBC. Nevertheless, regardless of her expertise, she was eradicated from turning into an official announcer as a result of she had been married and divorced. Moreover, 18-year-old Go Woo Younger has been coaching laborious to pursue his dream of turning into a basketball participant, a dream he had given up on prior to now. Viewers are questioning if Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger will have the ability to overcome obstacles and obtain their goals.

How is Ye Ji Hoon’s brother’s accident associated to Hong Dae Younger?

Ye Ji Hoon (Wi Ha Joon) lastly bought his arms on the video of the site visitors accident that killed his brother on Christmas day prior to now. In the video, the individual that got here to Ye Ji Hoon’s brother’s automotive was Hong Dae Younger, making him the individual Ye Ji Hoon had been on the lookout for. Ye Ji Hoon referred to as to ask Hong Dae Younger, “Do you keep in mind that site visitors accident on Christmas day? Why did you try this then?” Nevertheless, Hong Dae Younger solely replied, “I’m sorry,” piquing viewers’ curiosity over the incident.

Director Ha Byung Hoon commented, “Thanks to the viewers who’ve proven nice curiosity and assist till now. The remaining two episodes will embrace lots of scenes that viewers have been desirous to see. Moreover, the scenes that made viewers surprise, ‘Why is that scene being proven?’ will likely be unraveled and given that means. Please present a number of curiosity and love till the tip.”

The ultimate episodes of “18 Once more” will air on November 9 and 10 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

