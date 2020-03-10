Quibi Cancels Red Carpet Launch Event in Los Angeles as Coronavirus Fears Mount (EXCLUSIVE)

Quibi has canceled its pink carpet launch occasion “out of an abundance of warning” amid the rising menace of the unfold of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The celebration was set for April 5, only a day earlier than the much-anticipated cell streaming service, led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, goes reside on April 6.

“Whereas we sit up for launching the Quibi app on April 6, now we have determined to cancel our pre-launch occasion celebration out of an abundance of warning as we proceed to observe COVID-19,” a Quibi spokesperson informed Selection. “Supporting the well being and well-being of everybody concerned is our prime precedence.”

Whereas Quibi by no means introduced who was anticipated to attend the celebration at 3Labs in Culver Metropolis, Calif., its programming consists of originals with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Likelihood the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and extra. The pink carpet was additionally scheduled for 3 hours, about the identical period of time as the Oscars carpet.

Quibi lately introduced that there can be 50 reveals obtainable to subscribers at launch. Katzenberg and Whitman have raised $1.75 billion to fund its content material.

A 90-day free trial is on the market for viewers who enroll on the Quibi web site earlier than April 6. The service’s month-to-month fee is about at $4.99 (with adverts) and $7.99 (no adverts). Total, it plans to launch 175 unique reveals and eight,500 episodes in the primary yr.

Quibi’s programming consists of “Motion pictures in Chapters,” that are feature-length movies lower right down to episodes which are 7-10 minutes lengthy; unscripted and documentary collection; and Every day Necessities reveals, fast bites of reports, leisure and life-style programming about 5-6 minutes lengthy.

The information comes after a slew of trade cancellations as a result of issues over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the largest of which was SXSW. This yr’s version of the competition was canceled after Netflix, Twitter, Fb, Apple and Lionsgate pulled out.