Quibi CEO Meg Whitman Joins Republicans Backing Biden at DNC

Meg Whitman’s look at the Democratic Nationwide Conference on Monday was temporary — even shorter than a Quibi — however she acquired her level throughout.

Whitman, now the CEO of the short-form streaming service, threw her backing behind Joe Biden, in search of to showcase the Democrat’s attraction to Republican voters.

“Donald Trump has no clue methods to run a enterprise, not to mention an economic system,” Whitman stated. “For me, the selection is easy. I’m with Joe.”

Whitman was joined by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari in giving a fast set-up for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran within the Republican major in 2016.

“Joe Biden is a person for our instances, instances that decision for all of us to take off our partisan hats,” Kasich stated.

Although she was the Republican nominee for California governor in 2010, Whitman has been backing Democrats currently. She supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling President Trump a “dishonest demagogue.”

She additionally contributed $505,600 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, and he or she supported former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, for governor of California in 2018.