Quibi Closes Upsized $750 Million Second Round of Funding for Mobile-Video Launch

One month forward of business launch, Quibi mentioned it closed $750 million in second-round funding, which the premium mobile-subscription participant believes will take it to the purpose of profitability. Led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the corporate has now banked $1.75 billion up to now.

Earlier this 12 months, Quibi mentioned it had raised $500 million in follow-on funding however since then the spherical was upsized to $750 million. The corporate didn’t disclose names of traders within the newest spherical, however mentioned it included investments by new and present traders together with “studios, main know-how firms, strategic companions and monetary traders.”

“We concluded a really profitable second elevate which can present Quibi with a robust money runway,” CFO Ambereen Toubassy mentioned in an announcement. “This spherical of $750 million offers us large flexibility and the monetary wherewithal to construct content material and know-how that buyers embrace.”

In 2018, the startup (then referred to as “New TV”) introduced that it had raised $1 billion in funding. Among the many preliminary traders have been a who’s who of Hollywood studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Footage Leisure, Viacom, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Lionsgate, MGM, ITV and Leisure One (now half of Hasbro). Tech traders embody China’s Alibaba Group. That funding spherical was led by VC agency Madrone Capital Companions; different traders have been Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and John Malone’s Liberty World. The Katzenberg-founded WndrCo funding automobile is also a Quibi investor.

Whitman, in an announcement supplied to Selection, mentioned, “We discovered vital curiosity from long-term traders within the monetary, distribution and content material arenas who have been excited to take part on this spherical.” She additionally mentioned Quibi’s content material, app design and person interface are “resonating with early customers.”

The corporate has been writing massive checks to safe authentic content material main as much as its deliberate April 6 debut: Quibi says it’s spending as much as $6 million per hour of programming, licensed from Hollywood A-listers like Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Reese Witherspoon and Guillermo del Toro for the short-form video service.

At launch, Quibi can have about 50 authentic short-form titles. The service, aimed toward shoppers 18-34, might be priced at $4.99 month-to-month for the service with adverts and $7.99 per thirty days with out adverts. Within the first 12 months, Quibi plans to launch some 175 authentic collection and eight,500 episodes, with plans to ship three hours of new content material every day.

The content material ordered by Quibi (quick for “fast bites”) is all created for cell viewing, with episodes of lower than 10 minutes. There are three varieties of content material on the service: films, that are damaged into “chapters”; unscripted short-form collection; and Every day Necessities, overlaying information, sports activities, climate and discuss reveals.

Quibi is spending as much as $100,000 per minute on manufacturing budgets for originals. On prime of that, it’s paying a 20% revenue margin to creators and studios, in accordance with Whitman. Quibi doesn’t personal any of the content material: The corporate is licensing it for seven years, after which rights revert to the content material house owners. After two years on Quibi, creator companions have rights to “reassemble” the episodes right into a single film for distribution in one other window.

The corporate is also paying massive bucks on a pre-launch advertising and marketing blitz, which included a 30-second Tremendous Bowl spot.

Trade observers stay skeptical that Quibi can break by way of the streaming-video noise and land paying subscribers for its untested, mobile-only mannequin. Whitman, talking at a convention in January, mentioned she doesn’t see the likes of Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus as head-to-head rivals. The presumed use case for Quibi is on-the-go viewing between 7 a.m. and seven p.m. on smartphones, not throughout primetime hours in the lounge, she mentioned. In that case, Quibi might want to contend for time and a spotlight towards the likes of social media, e-mail and different apps individuals already spend hours utilizing every day.

Quibi introduced final 12 months that it offered out its first-year advert stock with $150 million in commitments from advertisers together with Google, P&G and PepsiCo. The corporate additionally inked a distribution take care of T-Cell, which has but to disclose the way it will promote Quibi’s launch.

(Pictured above: Quibi CEO Meg Whitman on the firm’s CES 2020 press convention in Las Vegas in January)