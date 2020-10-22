Quibi Is Reportedly Shutting Down After Failing to Find a Buyer

UPDATED: Quibi, the struggling short-form cellular video startup led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, is shutting down simply six months post-launch after the corporate failed to discover a purchaser, in accordance to a new report.

[Later Wednesday. Quibi confirmed the plan to wind down operations and seek to sell its assets.]

In accordance to a Wall Road Journal report, Katzenberg referred to as traders Wednesday to inform them Quibi was folding. That got here after a restructuring agency employed by Quibi — which raised $1.75 billion in funding, together with from main media corporations together with Disney, NBCUniversal, and WarnerMedia — supplied a record of choices to the corporate’s board of administrators this week. One of many proposals: for Quibi to minimize its losses and shutter the corporate.

Sources advised Selection that Quibi, which has about 200 workers, has set an all-hands inner assembly for six p.m. ET right this moment. Katzenberg, in accordance to a report Tuesday by The Data, had “advised folks within the business that he might have to shut down the corporate.”

Quibi reps didn’t reply to a number of requests for remark.

Final month, the Wall Road Journal reported that Katzenberg was exploring “strategic choices” for Quibi, together with a potential sale. Katzenberg pitched a sale of the corporate — which has about 500,000 paying clients — to Apple, WarnerMedia and Fb however was rebuffed, The Data reported earlier this month. Katzenberg additionally struck out in his try to promote Quibi’s programming rights to corporations together with NBCUniversal and Fb, per The Data’s story this week. NBCU was “postpone by the truth that Quibi doesn’t personal most of the reveals it places on its platform,” in accordance to right this moment’s Journal article.

Really, Quibi doesn’t personal any of the big-budget premium content material for which it has shelled out upwards of $100,000 per minute. The corporate has seven-year licenses on its short-form sequence; after two years, content material homeowners have the appropriate to assemble the reveals and distribute them elsewhere.

When Quibi launched this previous April, it caught to its authentic imaginative and prescient of a built-for-mobile viewing expertise simply because the COVID pandemic stored tens of millions of shoppers homebound. Katzenberg insisted Quibi’s “quick-bite” content material was meant to be watched on smartphones. Solely this week did the corporate launch apps for viewing on living-room TVs on Apple TV, Amazon Hearth TV and Google TV/Android TV units.

Even after Quibi’s preliminary subscriber numbers got here in decrease than its formidable forecasts, Katzenberg professed to stay bullish on Quibi’s prospects: “I’m nonetheless fairly optimistic that is gonna work,” he mentioned at an business convention in June.

In 2018, the startup (then referred to as “New TV”) introduced that it had raised $1 billion in funding. Among the many preliminary traders have been a who’s-who of Hollywood studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Photos Leisure, Viacom (now ViacomCBS), AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Lionsgate, MGM, ITV and Leisure One (now a part of Hasbro). Tech traders embrace China’s Alibaba Group. That funding spherical was led by VC agency Madrone Capital Companions; different traders have been Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and John Malone’s Liberty World. The Katzenberg-founded WndrCo funding automobile is also a Quibi investor.

In March 2020, simply forward of Quibi’s April 6 debut, the L.A.-based firm introduced an extra $750 million tranche of funding from present and new traders (which it didn’t determine).

Quibi had about 50 authentic titles at launch, together with reveals that includes originals with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Likelihood the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon. It additionally greenlit expensive tasks with Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, Antoine Fuqua, Anna Kendrick, Rachel Brosnahan, Issa Rae, Kevin Hart, Steven Soderbergh and the Kardashians, amongst others.

In accordance to Katzenberg, within the first 12 months, Quibi had deliberate to launch some 175 authentic sequence and eight,500 episodes, however clearly that won’t really occur now. It’s unsure which of Quibi’s content material companions will strive to salvage their reveals with the corporate’s demise.

The Quibi service, which is ostensibly aimed toward shoppers 18-34, prices $4.99 month-to-month with adverts and $7.99 per thirty days with out adverts.

Quibi final 12 months mentioned it bought out its first-year advert stock with $150 million in commitments from advertisers together with Google, P&G and PepsiCo. The corporate inked a distribution cope with T-Cell, which has supplied Quibi free for one 12 months to subscribers on limitless wi-fi household plans.