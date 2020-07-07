Quibi Releases ‘Die Hart’ Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Quibi launched the trailer for Kevin Hart’s upcoming sequence “Die Hart,” and Spotify introduced its new podcast “An Oral Historical past of The Workplace” will premiere on July 14.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has launched the trailer of “Die Hart.” Within the sequence, Kevin Hart performs a fictionalized model of himself who’s bored with being the comedic sidekick. He will get his want when a well-known director gives him his dream — to be a number one man motion star, however Kevin should first practice on the world’s biggest motion star college. The sequence, which was created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad, is directed by Eric Appel and government produced by Hart. Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley function producers. “Die Hart” launches on July 20.

PROGRAMMING

Lifetime has introduced its “Ripped From The Headlines” summer time lineup will start with “Ann Rule’s Sleeping with Hazard” Aug. 1 at Eight p.m. and be adopted by “Ann Rule’s A Homicide to Keep in mind” Aug. 2 at Eight p.m., “Elizabeth Good: Discovering Justice” Aug. 2 at 10 p.m., “Jodi Arias: Soiled Little Secret“ Aug. 8 at Eight p.m., “Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets and techniques” Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. and “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” Aug. 9 at Eight p.m. “Sleeping with Hazard” is impressed by Rule’s “Mortal Hazard and Different True Instances” and stars Antonio Cupo, Elisabeth Röhm and Leslie Hendrix. It comes from Lighthouse Photos, with David Weaver directing. “A Homicide to Keep in mind” is impressed by Rule’s “Empty Guarantees” and stars Kevin Rodriguez, Maddie Nichols, TC Matherne, Carolyn McCormick and Hendrix. It’s produced by Large Desires Leisure and Robin Givens makes her directorial debut with the venture. “Elizabeth Good: Discovering Justice” is a Telepictures-produced docu venture through which Good sits down with Candra Torres, who developed Stockholm Syndrome after being kidnapped and held captive by a stranger. The primary of the 2 Arias tasks, “Soiled Little Secret” stars Tania Raymonde because the titular convicted killer and initially aired in 2013, with this being a particular encore as a part of the community’s “30th Anniversary of the Lifetime Authentic Film” programming slate. Then “Cellmate Secrets and techniques” function an unique double interview with Tracy Brown and Donovan Bering, who share a brand new principle in regards to the evening of Arias’ ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander’s loss of life and reveal particulars they are saying they heard firsthand from Arias. It comes from AMS Photos and director Brad Osborne. “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is a two-night occasion (concluding Aug. 9 at 9 p.m.) that investigates the titular Epstein’s pseudo sexual Ponzi scheme and dives into the aftermath the survivors have been experiencing. It hails from Bungalow Media + Leisure and administrators Anne Sundberg and Ricki Sterin.

Associated Tales

PODCASTS

Spotify has introduced its new podcast sequence “An Oral Historical past of The Workplace” is premiering on July 14. Hosted and government produced by Brian Baumgartner, the podcast will function interviews with the forged and creators from the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Firm, and can reveal some never-before-heard tales from the individuals who knew the sequence one of the best. Friends embrace actors Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, in addition to co-creators Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider, government producer Ben Silverman and different executives, crew and particular visitors, together with Billie Eilish.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mayor Muriel Bowser and visitor host Anthony Anderson will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”