Quibi Releases ‘Reno 911!’ Revival Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In at this time’s TV information roundup: Quibi launched the trailer for its “Reno 911!” revival, and ABC introduced “The Disney Household Singalong: Quantity II” will happen on Might 10.

DATES

ABC has introduced “The Disney Household Singalong: Quantity II” will air on Might 10 at 7 p.m. Ryan Seacrest is returning as host for the particular that may characteristic all-new star-studded performances. The particular will even elevate consciousness about Feeding America’s huge community and sources for folks within the nation who want help and are dealing with starvation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Superstar company and efficiency particulars will probably be introduced at a later date.

Amazon Prime Video has introduced “Hanna” Season 2 will premiere on July 3. The sequence, primarily based on Joe Wright’s 2011 movie of the identical identify, follows the journey of the titular younger girl as she evades the pursuit of a sinister authorities company and tries to uncover the reality behind her personal id. The second season was written by David Farr, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin. Farr additionally serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale; Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdottir additionally direct this season. The sequence is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Tv. Take a look at the teaser under.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has dropped the trailer for its “Reno 911!” revival, premiering Might 4. The ensemble comedy, which initially aired on Comedy Central for six seasons, permits viewers to experience shotgun with the women and men of the Reno sheriff’s division as they lay down the regulation and put their lives on the road. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon created the sequence and govt produce and star within the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First additionally govt produces, together with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Tv. Wendi McLendon-Covey serves as producer and star. Dave Holmes, Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen and Ron Perlman will visitor star this season.

PROGRAMMING

OWN has added “Worry Not with Iyanla Vanzant” and “Girlfriends Verify In” to its “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” lineup. “Worry Not with Iyanla Vanzant” options Vanzant, providing her steering in the course of the pandemic with particular company together with Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans and monetary educator Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista” Aliche, with extra to be introduced. “Girlfriends Verify In” will carry totally different teams of feminine celeb associates collectively every week for digital get togethers the place they share “laughter, assist, love, and gossip.” Episodes will characteristic appearances from Meagan Good together with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, together with Tasha Smith, Grace Byers, Loni Love, B. Simone, Tami Roman and Robbi Rogers. Extra names are nonetheless to be introduced. “Worry Not with Iyanla Vanzant” and “Girlfriends Verify In” are set to premiere on Might 16.

FOX Information Channel introduced it’s presenting a two-hour digital city corridor with President Donald Trump on Might 3 from 7-9 p.m. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the corridor that’s set to happen stay from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the place President Trump will reply viewer submitted questions. Viewers can submit their questions forward of the city corridor to FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Fb and Instagram.

CHARITY

Nationwide Lampoon’s twice-weekly comedy livestream will assist elevate cash for the COVID Basis, which helps well being care employees and different important employees from marginalized communities. “Nationwide Lampoon Stay With Harrison Greenbaum” streams Tuesday and Friday at eight p.m. through YouTube and Fb.