Quibi Sued by Eko for Patent Infringement, Theft of Trade Secrets

Interactive-video firm Eko struck again in opposition to Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi with its personal lawsuit, accusing Quibi of infringing one of Eko’s patents and misappropriating its commerce secrets and techniques.

The Eko go well with, filed Tuesday within the U.S. District Court docket for the Central District of California Western Division, comes a day after Quibi proactively filed a federal lawsuit in search of a judgment that its Turnstyle mobile-video know-how doesn’t infringe Eko’s patent and that Quibi didn’t steal commerce secrets and techniques.

The Quibi service is about to launch April 6 with a slate of 50 reveals. “Our Turnstyle know-how was developed internally at Quibi by our gifted engineers and we’ve, in actual fact, acquired a patent for it,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement to Selection. “These claims have completely no benefit and we are going to vigorously defend ourselves in opposition to them in court docket.”

Quibi’s Turnstyle function determines the orientation of a viewer’s cellphone (both horizontal or vertical) and presents content material within the acceptable mode. Quibi claims it started growing Turnstyle in September 2018 and final month acquired a patent protecting varied facets of the know-how — and that Eko has tried to “coerce” funds from Quibi associated to Eko’s personal patent.

Eko, whose buyers embody retailing large Walmart, asserts that Quibi blatantly copied Eko’s options that use one of its key patents, U.S. Patent No. 10,460,765, protecting a system for interactive video playback. Eko alleges Quibi workers who previously labored at Snap stole commerce secrets and techniques, together with supply code. The corporate referred to as Quibi’s March 9 lawsuit “nothing greater than a PR stunt.”

Eko’s lawsuit seeks declarations that Quibi has misappropriated Eko’s confidential and commerce secret data and unspecified financial damages, in addition to an injunction to cease Quibi from “promoting, providing for sale, advertising or utilizing the Turnstyle function.”

As well as, Eko desires the court docket to power Quibi to assign the patent it not too long ago acquired — U.S. Patent No. 10,554,926, which covers a “technique of presenting media content material” — to Eko.

“As a result of Quibi refuses to cooperate with Eko or voluntarily rectify its blatant and egregious violation of Eko’s mental property rights, Eko now seeks reduction from this Court docket to enjoin Defendant from utilizing Eko’s confidential and commerce secret data, from infringing Eko’s ‘765 patent, and to require Quibi to assign Quibi’s ’926 patent to Eko as a result of any innovation underlying Quibi’s ‘926 patent is Eko’s, not Quibi’s,” Eko mentioned within the lawsuit.

In March 2017, Eko co-founder and CEO Yoni Bloch met in L.A. with Katzenberg, exploring a possible majority funding in Eko by Katzenberg’s funding and holding firm WnderCo. Bloch confirmed off Eko’s know-how to Katzenberg, “together with particulars concerning know-how that Quibi now makes use of in its touted Turnstyle function,” per Eko’s lawsuit.

In its criticism, Eko accuses two Quibi workers — Clifton Smith and Joseph Burfitt, who previously labored for Snap — as passing alongside Eko’s confidential and proprietary know-how to Quibi in violation of nondisclosure agreements and fashioned the idea of Quibi’s ‘926 patent.

After Quibi’s presentation at CES 2020 in January throughout which it unveiled Turnstyle, Eko despatched Quibi a cease-and-desist letter demanding it cease “unauthorized use of Eko’s proprietary know-how.” Shortly thereafter, Quibi was granted the ’926 Patent on Feb. 4. In responding to Eko, Quibi claimed that Smith was a “non-technical particular person” — whereas Eko identified that Smith is one of the listed inventors on Quibi’s ’926 patent.

In accordance with Quibi’s lawsuit, the claims within the Eko-owned patent “are inapplicable to Quibi’s app and its Turnstyle performance.” However as Eko explains in its lawsuit, the ’765 patent consists of the outline of an app that, when a smartphone is rotated from panorama to portrait orientation, can swap video to a “second state” that may contain “altering audio/video content material playback, video dimensional ratio, video high quality, and/or the place, form and/or dimension of the video viewing area.”

“Quibi not solely copied Eko’s know-how, however utilized for a patent on the very same know-how,” Eko says within the lawsuit.

Eko, beforehand referred to as Interlude, was based in 2010. The New York-based firm’s rising slate of unique interactive reveals consists of millennial office comedy “Injury Management,” which was developed below Eko’s content-development pact with Walmart.