Quibi to Add TV-Casting Feature Next Month, Claims 2.7M App Downloads – Variety

Quibi, which launched two weeks in the past as a mobile-only video streaming app for on-the-go viewing, stated it plans to add the flexibility to “forged” content material to appropriate TVs subsequent month.

The corporate, led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, additionally introduced that its app has been downloaded greater than 2.7 million occasions within the first two weeks. Within the first week, in accordance to the corporate, it hit 1.7 million downloads.

In accordance to analytics firm Sensor Tower, Quibi has round 2.three million downloads to date. The Quibi determine “appears affordable assuming they’re counting all doable installs,” stated Sensor Tower head of cellular insights Randy Nelson, which can embrace re-downloads; installs on a number of gadgets per Apple or Google account; or iPad downloads of the iPhone-only app.

In the meantime, it’s value noting that downloads don’t equate to lively customers, as a few of those that downloaded the Quibi app have doubtless watched little or no of the quick-bite content material.

Quibi launched April 6 with some 50 reveals at launch, with episodes of 10 minutes or much less. It’s initially free (with advertisements) for 90 days. The shortcoming for customers to watch the premium short-form content material on TVs pissed off some — notably given stay-at-home quarantines overlaying a lot of the U.S. — and Quibi subsequently stated it could fast-track a TV-casting function.

How Quibi’s casting-to-the-TV function will work is unclear; an organization rep didn’t present particulars. The highest mobile-casting applied sciences are Google Solid, which let cellular gadgets ship audio and video streams to appropriate TVs or different gadgets; and Apple’s AirPlay.

In asserting the two.7 million downloads, Quibi stated the highest 5 trending reveals on the service since launch are:

“Most Harmful Recreation” starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz (pictured above)

“Chrissy’s Courtroom” that includes Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai

“Flipped” starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson

“Punk’d” hosted by Likelihood The Rapper

“Survive” starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

And the most-watched “Every day Necessities” reveals on Quibi (listed alphabetically), in accordance to the corporate, are:

Across the World by BBC Information

No Filter by TMZ

The Rachel Hollis Present

The Report by NBC Information

Sexology with Shan

Quibi additionally has a cope with T-Cellular, which is providing one free yr of the service to subscribers on multiline wi-fi plans. After the free trial durations are up, Quibi’s common pricing is $4.99 per thirty days with advertisements and $7.99 per thirty days with no advertisements. See the lineup of Quibi’s 50 reveals obtainable at launch.