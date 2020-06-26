Quibi to Air Star-Studded Recreation – Variety

Beloved 1987 movie “The Princess Bride” is getting a DIY makeover from a few of Hollywood’s greatest names.

Although the challenge is helmed by “Juno” director Jason Reitman, who has beforehand staged dwell readings of the movie’s script, the remake was shot solely at-home by every solid member utilizing their telephones. Starting June 29, Quibi will launch chapters of the fan-made film on daily basis for 2 weeks.

The star-studded solid contains {couples} Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Widespread and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, in addition to Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wooden, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz, and much more.

The actors will commerce off roles all through scenes, every paying homage to “The Princess Bride” in their very own distinctive method. As well as, authentic director Rob Reiner will play “The Grandfather” and Fred Savage will reprise his function of “The Grandson,” 33 years later.

The roles aren’t the one facets of the movie getting switched up: a corgi performs the “Rodent of Uncommon Measurement,” Lego collectible figurines or stuffed animals are used for crowd scenes and Jonas and Turner gender-swap a few the roles, with Jonas enjoying Princess Buttercup and Turner as Westley.

The remake can be for a very good trigger, as Quibi donated $1 million within the title of the challenge to chef José Andrés’ charity World Central Kitchen, which supplies meals to those that have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.