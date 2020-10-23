Quibi video streaming release | What is it? Why is it closing?

Cell-focused platform Quibi has introduced it is closing and shall be promoting its content material, simply six months after arriving on the streaming scene.

The video app, which supplied “fast bites” of content material for subscribers, mentioned that launching the service in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic had introduced “unprecedented challenges” and that it shall be winding down the enterprise consequently.

However what is Quibi? And which titles was it house to?

Right here’s every thing you have to learn about Quibi, which was launched by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, and why it is closing down.

What is Quibi? And what does Quibi imply?

Quibi, quick for ‘Fast Bites’ was a premium streaming service – solely for cellular units.

The platform focused individuals on the go, wherever they might be. As such, all programmes lasted between 4 and 10 minutes and consisted of feature-length tales unfold throughout many bite-sized episodes.

Quibi was trying to stream a extra interactive viewing expertise, similar to when Netflix launched their very own interactive Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch.

All content material was downloadable, so there was no want for a Wi-Fi connection or information protection to view.

US viewers may subscribe beneath two pricing tiers: $4.99/month (approx. £4/AU$7) with adverts and $7.99/month (£6/AU$12) for an ad-free service.

Why is Quibi shutting down?

In an open letter to staff, traders and companions, Quibi’s founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman wrote that they’d be closing the app “with an extremely heavy coronary heart” after launching throughout a pandemic resulted within the enterprise going through “unprecedented challenges”.

“Quibi is not succeeding,” they wrote. “Seemingly for considered one of two causes: as a result of the concept itself wasn’t robust sufficient to justify a standalone streaming service or due to our timing.”

They added that, as entrepreneurs, their intuition is “to all the time pivot, to depart no stone unturned” however they felt as if they’d “exhausted all [their] choices”.

“Over the approaching months we shall be working arduous to search out patrons for these useful property who can leverage them to their full potential,” they added.

Was Quibi accessible within the UK?

Quibi arrived within the US on April sixth 2020, however by no means launched within the UK.

Quibi exhibits

Quibi had plans to release a large 175 unique exhibits and eight,500 episodes in its first yr, with viewers in a position to watch originals with family names resembling Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Likelihood the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and extra from the app’s launch.

It was additionally introduced that Quibi would develop into the house for content material created by the likes of Hollywood royalty like Steven Spielberg and main forces in TV manufacturing like BBC Studios, the business arm of the BBC.

Quibi divided programming into three classes: “Motion pictures in Chapters”, feature-length movies damaged into episodes seven-10 minutes lengthy; unscripted and documentary collection; and Day by day Necessities exhibits, five-six-minute fast bites of stories, leisure and life-style programming. Though Quibi provided a listing of 51 launch titles, a few of these are information programmes that broadcast numerous dayparts (just like the 4 from NBC Information).