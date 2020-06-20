Quincy Jones Looks to Bring Jazz, Blues, Gospel Awareness Into Schools – Variety

Few folks within the historical past of recorded music have had as profound an impression as Quincy Jones. He’s a legendary composer and performer whose work has crossed a number of genres, races and media, a 30-time Grammy winner (together with album of the 12 months for 1989’s “Again on the Block”), and the producer of one in every of pop’s first teen queens, Lesley Gore, and two of the largest albums of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Dangerous.”

With Qwest TV, the streaming channel devoted to jazz, soul, funk and world music that he launched in 2017, Jones, 87, flexed his energy as an educator and bridge-builder whereas persevering with to annihilate racial boundaries in music. “I’m not naive as a result of as a black man in America born on the time on this nation that I used to be, I’m very conscious, however I strive not to enable myself to see issues by the prism of black and white,” Jones tells Variety. “I at all times strive to view issues by the prism of what’s proper and what’s flawed.”

He’s marking this 12 months’s Juneteenth, a vacation celebrating the tip of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, with an initiative that may give faculties across the U.S., from kindergarten to faculty, free entry to Qwest TV’s academic platforms. “Children on the whole at present, particularly in America, don’t know of the historical past of the music they’re listening to,” he explains. “There’s a direct line from jazz and the blues, be-bop to doo-wop to hip-hop, and every thing in between that was born of them, from nation and rock ‘n’ roll to pop. That’s the great thing about Qwest TV. It’s a platform the place you may expertise the origins of jazz, the blues and gospel music, and see and listen to the way it advanced into and influenced all kinds of music genres all over the world.”

Whereas he insists on not making a distinction between white and black children, Jones does acknowledge the power of music to assist unite a rustic that has been divided by racism for thus lengthy. The globalizing impact of social media expands its potential. “Qwest TV is admittedly constructing an exquisite neighborhood of individuals across the globe who love and recognize nice music, and that warms my soul,” he says. “That’s what I’ve at all times been about, bringing folks collectively by music.”

It’s additionally a instrument of private improvement. Jones has utilized the improvisational strategy of jazz to his life exterior of music, whereas Qwest TV co-founder Réza Ackbaraly, identifies the style because the musical equal of desegregation. “Jazzmen are repeatedly working onerous to develop musical information and abilities, which permit them to carry out with anyone,” he says. “In the event you apply that exterior of music, it actually signifies that training is the inspiration, and with extra information, consciousness, and the ‘jazz values,’ one may navigate wherever on this planet, whatever the pores and skin colour or social background, and that is freedom.”

In the end, although, Qwest TV is a celebration of America’s true people music and the individuals who formed it. “Jazz, the blues and gospel music are America’s solely indigenous unique artwork type,” Jones says. “It’s a music that was born from the ache, struggling and degradation of slavery and Reconstruction, so it is extremely highly effective, soulful and trustworthy. That’s the reason it resonates so deeply with folks, it doesn’t matter what they appear to be or the place they arrive from.”