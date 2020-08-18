Quinn Coleman Useless: DJ, A&R Exec and Son of BET’s Debra Lee Was 31

Quinn Coleman, a DJ and A&R govt and son of former BET chief Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, died out of the blue on Sunday, August 16 on the age of 31, in accordance with an announcement from his household. The trigger of loss of life was not given.

In response to an announcement from a rep for Lee: “Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and buddy, a passionate DJ and A&R govt with a vivid future forward of him. Debra and her household are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privateness and respect as they grieve collectively.”

Coleman labored as a DJ underneath the title Spiccoli (presumably from the character in “Quick Time at Ridgmont Excessive”) and, since Could 2018, as an A&R govt at Capitol Data the place he signed the group Brasstracks, amongst different acts. Previous to his senior director place at Capitol, he spent 4 years at Warner Bros. Data as an A&R supervisor and a advertising and marketing coordinator. Coleman began his profession in music at Sirius XM the place he interned earlier than rising to music programming coordinator working throughout such channels as BPM, Tiesto’s Membership Life, The Warmth and Backspin.

“Quinn’s positivity and ardour was infectious, he made everybody round him really feel good and at all times felt greater than a buddy than A&R,” the group Brasstracks wrote on social media, including that they’re dedicating their debut album, out August 21, to Coleman. “He really believed in us and labored so exhausting on this venture with us. We have been the primary act he signed to Capitol and we have been so proud to work with him. Quinn was household.”

Capitol Data president Jeff Vaughn mentioned: “We’re all devastated to be taught of the premature passing of our colleague and buddy, Quinn Coleman. He will likely be drastically missed. We provide our deepest condolences to Quinn’s household and family members at this extraordinarily troublesome time.”

Tributes from throughout the business poured in as information broke on Monday morning. See some of these posts under: