General News

Quinta Brunson to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Harrity Elementary’

February 17, 2021
2 Min Read

Quinta Brunson has arrange a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which she is going to star in in addition to writing and govt producing.

The venture is titled “Harrity Elementary.” Per the official description, it’s a office comedy a few group of lecturers introduced collectively in one of many worst public faculties in the nation, just because they love instructing. The lecturers will depend on one another to make it by means of the day, and discover a approach to counteract the college district’s bullsh-t perspective towards educating youngsters.

Justin Halpen and Patrick Schumacker can even govt produce the pilot through Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions. twentieth Tv and Warner Bros. Tv will co-produce. Halpern and Schumacker are presently beneath an total deal at WBTV.

Brunson scored a pilot manufacturing dedication in 2018 alongside Jermaine Fowler and Larry Wilmore for a multi-cam comedy in which she and Fowler have been to star. Her latest onscreen credit embody “Large Mouth,” “A Black Woman Sketch Present,” “iZombie,” and “Lazor Wulf.” She acquired her begin with the Instagram sequence “Woman Who Has By no means Been on a Good Date” earlier than she went on to work with Buzzfeed. She additionally led her personal Fb Watch sequence, “Quinta vs. Every thing.”

Brunson is repped by ICM, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Halpen and Schumacker additionally labored on “iZombie,” on which they have been writers and consulting producers, although not concurrently Brunson. They did work along with her on the CW pilot “The Finish of the World as We Know It” in 2018. The pair presently have the critically-acclaimed grownup animated sequence “Harley Quinn” at HBO Max. They beforehand co-created the present “$#*! My Dad Says” and labored collectively on others like “Cougar City” and “Powerless.”

They’re repped by ICM.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.