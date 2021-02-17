Quinta Brunson to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Harrity Elementary’

Quinta Brunson has arrange a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which she is going to star in in addition to writing and govt producing.

The venture is titled “Harrity Elementary.” Per the official description, it’s a office comedy a few group of lecturers introduced collectively in one of many worst public faculties in the nation, just because they love instructing. The lecturers will depend on one another to make it by means of the day, and discover a approach to counteract the college district’s bullsh-t perspective towards educating youngsters.

Justin Halpen and Patrick Schumacker can even govt produce the pilot through Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions. twentieth Tv and Warner Bros. Tv will co-produce. Halpern and Schumacker are presently beneath an total deal at WBTV.

Brunson scored a pilot manufacturing dedication in 2018 alongside Jermaine Fowler and Larry Wilmore for a multi-cam comedy in which she and Fowler have been to star. Her latest onscreen credit embody “Large Mouth,” “A Black Woman Sketch Present,” “iZombie,” and “Lazor Wulf.” She acquired her begin with the Instagram sequence “Woman Who Has By no means Been on a Good Date” earlier than she went on to work with Buzzfeed. She additionally led her personal Fb Watch sequence, “Quinta vs. Every thing.”

Brunson is repped by ICM, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Halpen and Schumacker additionally labored on “iZombie,” on which they have been writers and consulting producers, although not concurrently Brunson. They did work along with her on the CW pilot “The Finish of the World as We Know It” in 2018. The pair presently have the critically-acclaimed grownup animated sequence “Harley Quinn” at HBO Max. They beforehand co-created the present “$#*! My Dad Says” and labored collectively on others like “Cougar City” and “Powerless.”

They’re repped by ICM.