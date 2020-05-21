Quirino Awards, Co-Production Forum Go Online Through May 25 – June 27 – Variety

The Quirino Awards, a prize ceremony and trade discussion board for animation titles from Latin America, Spain and Portugal, will maintain its third version on-line with the assist of Retina Latina and Filmin platforms. Occasion runs May 25 via June 27, when the awards ceremony takes place.

Unspooling throughout its first two editions on Tenerife, a Canary Island and constructing animation hub, the Awards had been scheduled to happen on web site over April 16-18 and however postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Works accessible on-line will embrace nominees for greatest scholar quick movie and movie college winners from the earlier editions, “one of many classes that greatest represents the way forward for Ibero-American animation,” stated Quirino Awards promoter José Luis Farias.

“Ibero-American animation is correct now at a sort of hatching stage. It’s a privilege to know that the Quirino Awards are an energetic a part of that ecosystem,” he added. “The animation trade has proved its a number of strengths going through this disaster by being one of many few audiovisual sectors which have managed to maintain manufacturing going.”

Freed from cost, Retina Latina was launched in 2016 with the purpose to spice up the circulation of Latino cinema manufacturing within the area. It’s backed by nationwide movie authorities from Mexico, Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay and Colombia. Based in 20o8 by Jaume Ripoll, José Antonio de Luna and Juan Carlos Tous, Filmin is a profitable impartial Spanish VOD platform with workplaces in Spain, Portugal and Mexico. The platform channeled just lately showcased on its service titles from Barcelona arthouse D’A Movie Pageant, incomes 215,000 views, multiplying by 10 the common on web site attendance of earlier fest editions.

Options competing at this 12 months’s Quirino Awards embrace Oscar-nominated “Klaus” and Víctor Monigote and Eduardo Gondell’s “Turu, the Wacky Hen.” Nominated sequence soak up Mélia Gilson and Camille Authouart’s “Cubs – Crocodiles” and André Forni’s “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians.”

Backed by the Tenerife Movie Fee, the Quirino Awards are additionally supported by Spanish Movie Institute (ICAA), Spain’s Institute for Overseas Commerce (ICEX) and the Animation from Spain umbrella model.

The Quirinos’ third Co-Production and Enterprise Forum will run May 26-June 26 backed by ICEX, Animation from Spain and Proexca, a Canary Islands public-sector company aimed toward attracting strategic inward funding and rising the worldwide enterprise of islands’ firms.

Confirmed attendees embrace Grownup Swim, Discovery Children, Cartoon Community, Disney TV Animation, Pakapaka, RTVE, Playkids, Sesame Workshop, PGS, Zodiak Children, Toonz Media, and Dandeloo. Different firms, amongst 90 from 19 international locations, which have signed up for the Forum soak up GFM Movies, Monster Leisure, Planeta Junior, Kreiworks, Indie Gross sales, Autour de Minuit, Alterego, Xilam Animation, Metrovision, Spirit Animation, Purple Animation, Human Ark, Ikki Movies, Ánima, Momakin and Barley.

La Liga, an alliance of the Quirino Awards, Argentina’s Animation! and Mexico’s Pixelatl Pageant to advertise Ibero-American sector, will maintain a spherical desk on May 28. Different on-line actions wcomprise a panel on girls in Ibero-American animation (June 2) and one other on new technological advamces in animation manufacturing (June 10).

2020 IBERO-AMERICAN QUIRINO AWARD NOMINEES:

FEATURES

“Turu, the Wacky Hen,” (Víctor Monigote, Eduardo Gondell, Spain, Argentina)

“Klaus,” (Sergio Pablos, Spain)

“The Longleg,” (Mercedes Moreira, Argentina)

“Reconciliation tales,” (Carlos Santa, Rubén Monroy, Colombia)

TV SERIES

“Cubs – Crocodiles,” (Mélia Gilson, Camille Authouart, Portugal, France)

“Momonsters,” (Javier Martínez, Alberto Martínez, Spain)

“House Chickens in House,” (Tommy Vad Flaaten, Markus Vad Flaaten, Mexico, U.Okay., Eire, Australia)

“Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” (André Forni, Brazil)

SHORT FILMS

“The Cubicbird,” (Jorge Alberto Vega, Colombia)

“Purpleboy,” (Alexandre Siqueira, Portugal, Belgium, France)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Regina Pessoa, Portugal, Canada, France)

STUDENT SHORT FILMS

“Gravedad,” (Matisse Gonzalez, Bolivia, Germany)

“Nestor,” (João Gonzalez, Portugal, U.Okay.)

“I Guess It Went One thing Like That,” (Giovanna Muzel Da Paixao, Brazil)

COMMISSIONED FILMS

“In Your Fingers,” (Ralph Karam, Argentina)

“Mate?,” (Dalmiro Buigues, Martin Dasnoy, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay)

“We Have a Voice,” (Juan Manuel Costa, Argentina)

ANIMATION FOR VIDEOGAMES

“Gris,” (Spain)

“Shadow Brawlers,” (Argentina)

“Very Little Nightmares,” (Spain)

VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

“Nestor,” Royal School of Artwork (Portugal, U.Okay.)

“The Peculiar Crime of Mr Jay,” (Portugal, France)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Portugal, Canada, France)

ANIMATION DESIGN

“Klaus,” (Spain)

“Nestor,” (Portugal, UK.)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Portugal, Canada, France)

SOUND DESIGN AND ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Drawing Life,” (Brazil)

“Klaus,” (Spain)

“Nestor,” (Portugal, U.Okay.)