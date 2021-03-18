Quirino Awards Nominations ‘Nahuel’ ‘Nicholas’ ‘Elvis Riboldi’ ‘Petit’

“Nahuel and the Magic E-book” and “A Costume for Nicholas” and TV reveals “Petit Season 2” and “I, Elvis Riboldi,” are nominated for the 4th Quirino Ibero-American Animation Awards.

The Awards shall be held within the Spanish Canary Island metropolis of La Laguna, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife over Could 27-29.

Concentrating on household audiences, German Acuña’s fantasy film “Nahuel and the Magic E-book” is produced by Chile’s Carburadores, Brazil’s Levante Movies and Chile’s Punkrobot, which gained a finest animated quick Academy Award for “Bear Story.” Offered by Spain’s Latido Movies, it mixes journey, myths and legends from the Southern Chilean island of Chiloé whereas telling the story of a Nahuel, 12, who has a deep worry of the ocean. When his father is captured by a malignant sorcerer, he units out to rescue him, overcoming his fears alongside the best way.

Eduardo Rivero’s “A Costume for Nicholas” marks the sophomore outing from Mexico’s Fotosintesis Media, the label based by Mantarraya Group and writer-director Miguel Uriegas. It facilities on Nicolas, a 10-year-old orphan with Down syndrome who on his birthdays receives from his mother some costumes which, when his mom passes away, he discovers to be magical. They may assist Nicholas’ cousin, David, overcome his nightmares.

Different nominated options absorb Eric Cabello Díaz’s “Xico’s Journey” and Leopoldo Aguilar’s “Cranston Academy: Monster Zone,” each produced in México.

In all, 30 works compete in 9 classes. Spain leads the pack with 9 nominations, although Mexico dominates the four-title finest characteristic class with three nods. Mexico has scored six nominations in all.

One other main animation energy in Latin America, Chile, follows with 4 nominations. Nominations embody works from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica and Portugal.

Bernardita Ojeda’s “Petit Season 2” marks the latest installment from an animated TV sequence which was additionally nominated in 2019 for each the Quirinos and eighth Worldwide Emmy Awards.

Produced by Chile’s Pájaro, Argentina’s Paka Paka and Señal Colombia, it activates the adventures of an harmless baby, who’s a candy, enjoyable, filled with power and lovely but additionally extraordinarily naughty.

Produced by Spain’s Peekaboo Animation, Insomne Animation Studio, and Wuji Home and France’s Watch Subsequent Media, Javier Galán and Raphaël Lamarque’s “I, Elvis Riboldi” facilities on a child whose efforts to unravel an issue solely make them greater and larger. It has been distributed to over 130 territories.

Different nominated sequence embody Alex Cervantes’ “The Zurf” (Spain) and Andrés Lieban, Alessandro Monnerat’s “Rely on Me” (Brazil).

Apart from a rise in titles’ normal manufacturing values, the lineup additionally registers a hike in its variety of first works, as Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese expertise swimming pools swell.

Quirino winners shall be a at a Could 29 ceremony. There Cuban director and illustrator Juan Padrón, whose creations embody “Elpidio Valdés contra dólar y cañón” shorts sequence (“Quinoscope”) the and memorable characters similar to Colonel Valdés and Common Resoplez, will b the topic of a posthumous homage. Padrón died in March 2020.

The Quirino Awards will host a Co-Manufacturing and Enterprise Discussion board over Could 27-29.

I, Elvis Riboldi

Courtesy of Quirino Awards

2021 IBERO-AMERICAN QUIRINO AWARD NOMINEES:

FEATURE

“Xico’s Journey,” (Eric Cabello Díaz, Mexico)

“A Costume for Nicholas,” (Eduardo Rivero, Mexico)

“Cranston Academy: Monster Zone,” (Leopoldo Aguilar, Mexico)

“Nahuel and the Magic E-book,” (Germán Acuña, Chile, Brazil)

TV SERIES

“Rely on Me,” (Andrés Lieban, Alessandro Monnerat, Brazil)

“Petit Season 2,” (Bernardita Ojeda, Chile, Argentina, Colombia)

“I, Elvis Riboldi,” (Javier Galán, Raphaël Lamarque, Spain, France)

“The Zurf,” (Alex Cervantes, Spain)

SHORT FILM

“Elo,” (Alexandra Ramires, Portugal, France)

“Homeless House,” (Alberto Vázquez, Spain, France)

“Roberto,” (Carmen Córdoba González, Spain)

STUDENT SHORT FILM

“La Bestia,” (Ram Tamez, México, France)

“Reminiscences for Sale,” (Manuel Lopez, Costa Rica)

“Le retour des vagues,” (Alejandra Guevara Cervera, Mexico, Portugal, France)

COMMISSIONED FILM

“Pixelatl 2020,” (Francisco Zamudio, México)

“Rutas,” (Alejandro Imondi, Argentina)

“Stormzy – Superheroes,” (Taz Tron Delix, Argentina, U.Ok.)

ANIMATION FOR VIDEOGAME

“Adore,” (Brazil)

“GYLT,” (Spain)

“El niño antimateria,” (Argentina)

VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

“Elo,” (Portugal, France)

“Petit Season 2,” (Chile, Argentina, Colombia)

“Wayback,” (Spain)

ANIMATION DESIGN

“Homeless House,” (Spain, France)

“Nahuel and the Magic E-book,” (Chile, Brazil)

“Umbrellas,” (Spain, France)

“Wayback,” (Spain)

SOUND DESIGN AND ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Alebrijes,” (Colombia)

“Loop,” (Spain, Argentina)

“Wayback,” (Spain)