QUIZ: Are You More Jang Man Wol From “Resort Del Luna,” Or Go Moon Young From “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”?

Jang Man Wol (IU) and Go Moon Young (Web optimization Ye Ji) have lots in widespread: each are moody, self-centered, high-fashion feminine leads of two extremely profitable fantasy dramas. (Who doesn’t love “Resort Del Luna” or “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”?). These tsundere girls each have good buried deep underneath their prickly exteriors, which are sometimes our #temper — they don’t waste time worrying about what others assume! Which no-nonsense queen matches your character? Take our quiz to search out out!

Effectively, are you extra Man Wol, or Moon Young? Is that what you anticipated? Be positive to share your ends in the feedback! And take a look at “Resort Del Luna” right here:

Watch Now

hgordon stays up approach too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and attempting to maintain up with the newest Ok-pop releases.